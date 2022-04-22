Sneaky thief runs away when owner shows up

Latest update April 22nd, 2022 12:47 AM
Apr 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A “sneaky thief” was caught on camera trying to force his way into the home of a Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EDB) resident on Wednesday, but when the individual drove up on the driveway, he aborted his mission, jumped a fence and sprinted away.
Security cameras on the premises captured him sneaking into the yard through a small opening in the fence. He then began walking around before looking for a way to gain entry to the house. He peeped through some vents and tried to pry-open a grill and a door with his hands. He then noticed that there was a CCTV camera right above his head and tried to disconnect it by pulling out the wire but it appeared as if he was too short. The thief then searched around the yard and located a stick which he used to reach the camera. It appeared as if he was trying to dislodge the camera with the stick but suddenly he dropped it and hid. He then suddenly sprinted from his position, jumped the fence and ran away. According to the resident, that was the moment she drove up on her driveway. If anyone recognizes the sneaky thief or knows where he is located please contact Kaieteur News on 225-8491 or report the matter to the nearest police station.
Video footage of the man invading the home can be seen on the following links: https://www.facebook.com/kaieteurnewsonline/videos/pcb.1324099828067834/1142580533230371
Apr 22, 2022The Magnum Independence Futsal Cup will have a new venue with the organisers naming the National Park as the tournament’s arena of play. After the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall was made...
Apr 22, 2022
Apr 22, 2022
Apr 22, 2022
Apr 22, 2022
Apr 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – Obviously, given my line of work, I read the newspapers very early. I buy the print editions which... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C government never fails to disappoint. Its appointments to the Board of Directors (Board)... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the words of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the war on Ukraine by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]