Sneaky thief runs away when owner shows up

Apr 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A “sneaky thief” was caught on camera trying to force his way into the home of a Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EDB) resident on Wednesday, but when the individual drove up on the driveway, he aborted his mission, jumped a fence and sprinted away.

A screen grab of the thief from the surveillance footage that captured him

Security cameras on the premises captured him sneaking into the yard through a small opening in the fence. He then began walking around before looking for a way to gain entry to the house. He peeped through some vents and tried to pry-open a grill and a door with his hands. He then noticed that there was a CCTV camera right above his head and tried to disconnect it by pulling out the wire but it appeared as if he was too short. The thief then searched around the yard and located a stick which he used to reach the camera. It appeared as if he was trying to dislodge the camera with the stick but suddenly he dropped it and hid. He then suddenly sprinted from his position, jumped the fence and ran away. According to the resident, that was the moment she drove up on her driveway. If anyone recognizes the sneaky thief or knows where he is located please contact Kaieteur News on 225-8491 or report the matter to the nearest police station.
Video footage of the man invading the home can be seen on the following links: https://www.facebook.com/kaieteurnewsonline/videos/pcb.1324099828067834/1142580533230371

Features/Columnists

  • A done deal!

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C government never fails to disappoint. Its appointments to the Board of Directors (Board)... more

