Minister Ramson welcomes CARIFTA team home

– Recommits to support of Athletes, Sport

Guyana’s contingent that participated in the 49th edition of the CARIFTA Games returned to home soil on Wednesday evening following their Easter Weekend event in Kingston, Jamaica.

The team was greeted at the Ogle International Airport by friends and family who came to celebrate their performances which secured a total of seven medals, as Guyana finished fifth overall in the Championship.

The Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle and Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Kashif Muhammad, were also at the Airport to join in the merriment.

On Thursday, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Honourable Charles Ramson, met with the team in the board room of the Ministry, to officially welcome them home with opened arms.

During the simple ceremony, the Minister stated that this was not the team’s official congratulatory welcome. Instead, it was a courtesy call to tell the team how appreciative the government of Guyana is of their participation and promised their continued support to the association and by extension, the athletes.

Both Ninvalle and Muhammad flanked the Honourable Mister yesterday echoed similar sentiments of the proudest kind. They encouraged the youths to keep striving for glory because once they do, they will have the full support of the Government of Guyana.

This was a sentiment shared by the Minister but it came with more weight when he disclosed that there will never be a case or situation where a team or person representing Guyana gets into an embrangle and the Government of Guyana turns it back on them.

Aside from assuring the athletes and association of the government’s in depth involvement at promoting sports or athletes to the next level, the Minister urged the youths who are striving for greatness to ‘stick with the programme, listen to your coaches, be consistent and be disciplined in their approach,’ to achieve further success.

He also made mention of the National Sport Academy which has started and urged the athletes to be aligned with the programme. The Academy was launched a few months ago and specialises in nurturing young talent so it properly transition and bloom into glory.

Guyana’s team of 14 that attended the Carifta Games had medals won by Attoya Harvey (Gold, Silver and Bronze), Anisha Gibbons (Gold), Narissa McPherson (Silver), Javon Roberts (Gold) and Adriel Austin (Bronze).

The other athletes that represented Guyana at the games included Shamar Horatio, Ezekiel Newton, Wesley Tyndall, Gabriel Lim, Trevon Hamer, Keliza Smith, Karese Lloyd, Hannah Reid and Stafon Roach.