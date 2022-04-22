Magnum Independence Cup shifts to National Park

Latest update April 22nd, 2022 12:47 AM
Apr 22, 2022 Sports
The Magnum Independence Futsal Cup will have a new venue with the organisers naming the National Park as the tournament’s arena of play.
After the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall was made unavailable to organisers despite receiving permission earlier to utilise the venue, the newly appointed acting Commissioner of Police came to the aid of the organisers.
Edison Jefford, responsible for logistics of tournament shared that, “We made the decision to engage the National Park since our stakeholders, including our sponsors expressed a concern with teams travelling out to Lilliendaal. The teams as well expressed this concern. So we want to thank the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency and National Parks Commission for their cooperation in allowing this tournament to proceed at a central venue,” Jefford shared.
The event will now kick off tomorrow, Saturday from 19:00hrs with seven games scheduled for the opening night of action.
