Husband jailed 18 months for beating wife

Kaieteur News – Rawl Dacosta, the Essequibo man who was caught on camera brutalising his wife with stomps to her head and combination punches to her face was on Thursday jailed for 18 months.

Dacosta appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, located on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, before Principal Magistrate, Esther Sam and was charged with the assault of his wife.

He did not waste any of the court’s time and plead guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars by the magistrate. Dacosta had brutalised the woman on April 11 at one of his relatives’ home in Charity. Based on information received by this media house, the couple lived in Pomeroon but had travelled to Charity that day with their two children. Dacosta had reportedly started partying and began to dance with some women. It was alleged that his wife became annoyed and protested that she wanted to go home.

Dacosta reportedly reacted angrily and assaulted her in public. She made a report to police and went to his relative’s home. Kaieteur News understands Dacosta was later arrested and released on $50,000 station bail but only after a video of the severe beating went viral on the various social media platforms he was arrested and charged.

In the video, Dacosta was seen stripping off the woman’s top leaving her half naked. He was also seen dragging the woman by her hair and even stomping her multiple times to the head. The brutality did not end there as he continued to drag her by the hair and pounded away on her face with combination punches. He was also seen banging her head against a post before the video ended.