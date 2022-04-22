Latest update April 22nd, 2022 12:46 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF shares condolences on passing of football servant Andre Daziel

Apr 22, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Football Federation wishes to extend sincere condolences on behalf of the football community to the family of Andre Daziel, who has passed away in the United States at the age of 51.
Daziel, a former Malteenoes youth cricketer and a long term servant of football, was involved in the beautiful game in a number of capacities, including playing for Western Tigers, working on the executive for the Georgetown Football Association, and as a former manager of the Alpha football team.

Andre Daziel

President of the Guyana Football Federation Wayne Forde expressed his sadness on the untimely passing of the football veteran.
“The Guyana Football Federation pays tribute to Andre Daziel’s service to football as a role model for others, and we applaud the outstanding contribution he made as a very active member in a number of roles in the football fraternity,” President Forde said. “We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Magnum Independence Cup shifts to National Park

Magnum Independence Cup shifts to National Park

Apr 22, 2022

The Magnum Independence Futsal Cup will have a new venue with the organisers naming the National Park as the tournament’s arena of play. After the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall was made...
Read More
GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports U-15 Inter County Tourney launched

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports U-15...

Apr 22, 2022

Narine, Ethan Lee to vie for the crown

Narine, Ethan Lee to vie for the crown

Apr 22, 2022

ECC, DCC receive donations from Former Guyana Youth player

ECC, DCC receive donations from Former Guyana...

Apr 22, 2022

Minister Ramson welcomes CARIFTA team home

Minister Ramson welcomes CARIFTA team home

Apr 22, 2022

GFF shares condolences on passing of football servant Andre Daziel

GFF shares condolences on passing of football...

Apr 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A done deal!

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C government never fails to disappoint. Its appointments to the Board of Directors (Board)... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]