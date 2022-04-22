GFF shares condolences on passing of football servant Andre Daziel

Latest update April 22nd, 2022 12:46 AM
Apr 22, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Football Federation wishes to extend sincere condolences on behalf of the football community to the family of Andre Daziel, who has passed away in the United States at the age of 51.
Daziel, a former Malteenoes youth cricketer and a long term servant of football, was involved in the beautiful game in a number of capacities, including playing for Western Tigers, working on the executive for the Georgetown Football Association, and as a former manager of the Alpha football team.
President of the Guyana Football Federation Wayne Forde expressed his sadness on the untimely passing of the football veteran.
“The Guyana Football Federation pays tribute to Andre Daziel’s service to football as a role model for others, and we applaud the outstanding contribution he made as a very active member in a number of roles in the football fraternity,” President Forde said. “We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends at this very difficult time.”
