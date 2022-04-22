GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports U-15 Inter County Tourney launched

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with Dave West Indies Imports and Exports launched its 2022 Under-15 Inter-County Tournament. The Tournament which will commence today, April 22, 2022, will feature the three county teams and a Rising Star Select Team. The preliminary rounds will be played under a Round Robin basis with the top two teams at the end of the preliminary rounds clashing in the final scheduled for Friday April 29, 2022.

Speaking to players and parents at the launch of the tournament, the GCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Claude Raphael, commended the players on being selected and encouraged them to make full use of the opportunity. Mr. Raphael said, “There is a lot to be derived from the game and although only some of you will go on to play national and international cricket, we at the GCB are confident that your involvement in cricket will be impactful. You will walk away being a better team person and hopefully more disciplined, task-oriented and committed individuals.” He was also high in praise of the sponsors.

Dave Narine, proprietor of Dave West Indies Imports and Exports, stated that he is pleased to once again be associated with the growth and development of our young cricketers. He remarked that there is nothing more fulfilling than to see youths get opportunities to showcase their talents and to do so in a competitive and safe environment. The proud sponsor, Dave Narine, indicated that he is very happy that the GCB has set matches in all three counties. This will provide the players with valuable exposure to different playing conditions and spectator pressure environments. He added that playing matches across the country contributes players’ development. He wished the players success in their endeavors and acknowledged the efforts of the GCB to have the tournament run off smoothly.

The GCB’s President Bissoondyal Singh said that, “The GCB is grateful for the invaluable sponsorship.” He said that the GCB/Dave West Indies Imports and Exports Under-15 Inter-County 2022 will be used to assist the national selectors to identify talented players for the upcoming Regional Under-15 Tournament. Singh continued, “We know that you are all talented players and may develop at different stages. However, we have a Guyana team to select, and our selectors will be looking for those players who are ready to compete with their regional counterparts. Yes, we acknowledge that not all of you can make the team, however, we believe that all of you can benefit from your participation in the tournament. Further, we wish to see those players who do not make the Guyana side this year, improve and make future national teams.”

The GCB President went on to remark that the livestreaming of matches will give Guyanese an opportunity to follow the games and their favorite teams and players. In fact, he indicated that the GCB expects that persons beyond the boundary of Guyana will tune in and follow the match progress of our players.

The fixtures are as follows:

On Friday April 22, 2022, the Berbice team will play the Rising Star Select X1 at Number 69 ground, Berbice, while Essequibo will compete with Demerara at Imam Bacchus ground, in Essequibo. On Monday April 25, 2022, Demerara will oppose Berbice at the Albion Community Centre ground, while Essequibo will clash with the Rising Star Select Under-15 at Everest.

On Wednesday April 27, 2022, Demerara will play Rising Star Select Under-15 at Everest and Berice will compete with Essequibo at Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda.

The final will be played at the GCC, Bourda ground on Friday April 29, 2022.