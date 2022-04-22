Fire that killed Bachelor’s Adventure woman was maliciously set – Fire Service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Thursday reported that the fire that killed a Bachelor’s Adventure women on Wednesday was maliciously set.

The life of 51-year-old Nicola Jacobs was snuffed out in the inferno. According to GFS, it was alerted around 12:50hrs on Wednesday that a building located at Lot 14 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara was on fire. After its firefighters extinguished the blaze and recovered Jacobs’ charred remains an investigation was launched. Fire investigators learnt that the house was owned by an individual identified as Norma Garnette and Jacobs was living there with a man identified as Alston Johnson.

The investigation conducted, according to GFS, also determined that the blaze was maliciously set but at the moment investigators do not know who the perpetrator(s) are. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Thursday, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham said that his investigators are aware of reports circulating that Jacobs might have set herself on fire but there is no substantive evidence to prove that the claim is true.

As a result, GFS is collaborating with police to continue the necessary investigations to find out who set the fire. Kaieteur News had reported on Thursday that Jacobs, a mother 10 was burnt to death while packing up her belongings to move.

Her children had related that Johnson and their mother had been living together for some five years now but he started to abuse her physically over money. On Tuesday, Jacobs and the man had a dispute and she allegedly burnt all his clothes. He reported the matter to the police and she was reportedly placed in the locks up.

One of her daughters, Temiki Jacobs, said that her mother was released from custody on Wednesday morning, the same day she was burnt to death.

Temiki related that her mother had decided to separate from Johnson and planned to move out.