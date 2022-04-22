Latest update April 22nd, 2022 12:46 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ECC, DCC receive donations from Former Guyana Youth player

Apr 22, 2022 Sports

The old saying, ‘charity begins at home’ resonates well with Pooran Singh who made monetary donations to city clubs, Everest Cricket Club (ECC) and Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) while visiting the country of his birth for the Easter season.

At Everest Cricket Club, Pooran Singh (second from left) makes the donation to President Manzoor Nadir in the presence of former club Presidents and current life members Mark Singh (left) and Rajesh Singh (right).

Singh represented Guyana Youth side in 1968 and 1969 as a wicketkeeper and now resides in the United Kingdom and is aligned to the Savannah Charitable Trust which is chaired by former English Test player, Phil Edmonds, and made the donations on Wednesday at the respective clubs in the city.
“I told my chairman (Phil Edmonds) that I am going back home for a vacation and immediately he encouraged me to make the donations to the two clubs that I was associated with as a young cricketer in Georgetown,” said Pooran Singh.
On behalf of Savannah Charitable Trust, Singh handed over G$100,000 each to Everest CC and Georgetown CC. At Everest, President of the club Manzoor Nadir was on hand to receive the timely gesture.
Nadir, who is also the Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly in Guyana, thanked Singh for the second such contribution and said that the funds will go towards the restoration of the Everest Cricket Club physical photography gallery.

Timothy Tucker (right) accepts the donation from Pooran Singh while Mark Singh (left) looks on at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda on Wednesday.

“We need to preserve our club’s rich history which is also captured in photographs and as such we will use the Savannah Charitable Trust grant to standardize our frames and to bring the gallery to fruition,” Nadir told Singh at the presentation which took place at the historic club on Camp Road.
Nadir also provided Singh with a report on the outcome of the previous donation which was done in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The funds on that occasion were used to kick start the extensive maintenance and physical upgrade works for the comfort for everyone here at Everest,” Nadir said.
Singh, who started his youth cricket career at Everest, was pleased with the efforts of the President and Executives of his foundation club and he also presented two boxes of Grade A cricket balls to be used for matches and practice sessions.
Over at the former Test venue, GCC Bourda, the donation was received by President of the club Timothy Tucker in the members’ pavilion. Tucker, who is also the President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), told the donor that the funds will go towards the extension of the players’ dressing rooms and to the rehabilitation of the upper level of the members’ pavilion.
Both ECC and GCC continue to be used extensively for local matches at all levels. At the start of the year, both venues were used by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Magnum Independence Cup shifts to National Park

Magnum Independence Cup shifts to National Park

Apr 22, 2022

The Magnum Independence Futsal Cup will have a new venue with the organisers naming the National Park as the tournament’s arena of play. After the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall was made...
Read More
GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports U-15 Inter County Tourney launched

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports U-15...

Apr 22, 2022

Narine, Ethan Lee to vie for the crown

Narine, Ethan Lee to vie for the crown

Apr 22, 2022

ECC, DCC receive donations from Former Guyana Youth player

ECC, DCC receive donations from Former Guyana...

Apr 22, 2022

Minister Ramson welcomes CARIFTA team home

Minister Ramson welcomes CARIFTA team home

Apr 22, 2022

GFF shares condolences on passing of football servant Andre Daziel

GFF shares condolences on passing of football...

Apr 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A done deal!

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C government never fails to disappoint. Its appointments to the Board of Directors (Board)... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]