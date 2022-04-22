ECC, DCC receive donations from Former Guyana Youth player

The old saying, ‘charity begins at home’ resonates well with Pooran Singh who made monetary donations to city clubs, Everest Cricket Club (ECC) and Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) while visiting the country of his birth for the Easter season.

Singh represented Guyana Youth side in 1968 and 1969 as a wicketkeeper and now resides in the United Kingdom and is aligned to the Savannah Charitable Trust which is chaired by former English Test player, Phil Edmonds, and made the donations on Wednesday at the respective clubs in the city.

“I told my chairman (Phil Edmonds) that I am going back home for a vacation and immediately he encouraged me to make the donations to the two clubs that I was associated with as a young cricketer in Georgetown,” said Pooran Singh.

On behalf of Savannah Charitable Trust, Singh handed over G$100,000 each to Everest CC and Georgetown CC. At Everest, President of the club Manzoor Nadir was on hand to receive the timely gesture.

Nadir, who is also the Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly in Guyana, thanked Singh for the second such contribution and said that the funds will go towards the restoration of the Everest Cricket Club physical photography gallery.

“We need to preserve our club’s rich history which is also captured in photographs and as such we will use the Savannah Charitable Trust grant to standardize our frames and to bring the gallery to fruition,” Nadir told Singh at the presentation which took place at the historic club on Camp Road.

Nadir also provided Singh with a report on the outcome of the previous donation which was done in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The funds on that occasion were used to kick start the extensive maintenance and physical upgrade works for the comfort for everyone here at Everest,” Nadir said.

Singh, who started his youth cricket career at Everest, was pleased with the efforts of the President and Executives of his foundation club and he also presented two boxes of Grade A cricket balls to be used for matches and practice sessions.

Over at the former Test venue, GCC Bourda, the donation was received by President of the club Timothy Tucker in the members’ pavilion. Tucker, who is also the President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), told the donor that the funds will go towards the extension of the players’ dressing rooms and to the rehabilitation of the upper level of the members’ pavilion.

Both ECC and GCC continue to be used extensively for local matches at all levels. At the start of the year, both venues were used by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.