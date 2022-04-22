Boxing takes over home of Amazon Warriors

– Weigh-in set for Pegasus Hotel Poolside 4:00pm today

Tomorrow, Saturday April 23, a new sport will make the national stadium its home as WBC Championship Boxing, brought to you by Dharry Promotions, Jack Bharat and Nexgen Global Marketing, in association with The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport rocks the ground in front of a packed audience.

It’s going to be the Who’s Who in Guyana coming out in support as President Ali, most members of the senior government, many of the diplomatic Corp and the top business owners in Guyana along with hundreds of overseas based Guyanese and thousands of locals are expected to be in attendance to see Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques take on two tough Panamanian fighters, the undefeated Orlando Penalba and experienced Gilberto Pedroza for the WBC International Titles.

The WBC is also paying keen attention to this event, sending Hector Afu, veteran of more than 350 fights and dozens of World Title bouts to referee the Marques/Pedroza match. The third man in the ring for the Dharry/Penalba fight will be Eion Jardine who has refereed an incredible 385 fights and many world title bouts.

The WBC supervisor will be Peter Abdool who has overseen hundreds of fights and supervised dozens of major world Class events internationally. The executive board of the GBBC will also be in attendance as well as thousands of fans, eager to see the rejuvenation of the sport in Guyana.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, expressed his satisfaction at the coordination and promotion of the event by the promoters, “It is not the intention of government to run sporting events but our responsibility is to provide the support and guidance for the development of various activities. This mega-event is the perfect opportunity for Guyana to lead the region in boxing and we will be there to make it happen.”

The much anticipated weigh-in is scheduled for today, Friday, from 4:00pm at The Pegasus Hotel poolside and members of the public, along with sponsors and fans are all expected to be there to watch their respective gladiators get ready for battle on April 23rd inside the National Stadium.

In addition to the packed action in the ring, there will be a halftime show put on by HJ Entertainment featuring top local artistes and dance to showcase Guyanese talent to the world.

Many major sponsors and new companies in Guyana such as Demerara Mutual Life Insurance, Comfort Sleep, Samtronix, Morgan’s Investment, Hand in Hand Insurance, Unique Electrical, Caribbean Motor Spares, HRTM Consulting, ReMax Realty, Darthan Investments, Ansa Mcal, Turbo Energy Drink, Banks DIH, Nexgen Golf Academy, Demerara Distillers Ltd (DDL) along with dozens of overseas based Guyanese companies are supporting the event.

A limited number of all-inclusive VVIP tables along with Tickets starting as low as $1,000 for the Party Mound, $2,000 for Green and Red Stands, $4,000 for Ringside are on sale at Giftland, Movietowne, Amazonia Malls, all Assuria General Insurance offices nationwide, The Locals Restaurant in Vreed-en-hoop and Fagoo’s General Store in Parika.

For more information or questions about the event, visit our Facebook/Instagram page roadtoredemptiongy or call 645-0944.