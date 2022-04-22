Bakewell renews RHTYSC, MS cricket sponsorship for 23rd successive year

– Panthera Solutions pumps funds into cricket development programme

Long time sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS, Bakewell, last week renewed its cricket sponsorship of the club. The renewal of the sponsorship took place at the company’s Triumph, East Coast head office. Bakewell Secretary Natasha Bhikari handed over the cricket sponsorship to RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Vice President Mark Papannah.

Foster disclosed that the company came on board as an official sponsor of the club after a visit by the founder of the Bakewell Naeem Nasir and General Manager Rajiv Ganga. Bakewell was the fourth major sponsor to come on board after following in the footsteps of Courts, GTT and Farfan and Mendes Ltd. Bakewell at the start of the sponsorship supported the club second division team and later on added the under17 team. The two teams over the last twenty three years have won close to twenty different tournaments organized by either the RHTYSC or Berbice Cricket Board.

The teams also played a major role in the development of numerous national players and have invested heavily in molding them into all rounded individuals who were capable of representing Guyana or the West Indies at the highest levels. Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Kevin Sinclair, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Erva Giddings and Shabaki Gajnabi went on to play international cricket for the West Indies, while Askhay Homraj and Dominic Rikhi played one day international cricket for the United States.

Other players include: Rewick Batson, Esuan Crandon, Khemraj Mahadeo, Delbert Hicks, Kelvon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Abdel Fudadin, Jeremy Sandia, Murphy LaRose, Mahendra Gopilall, Jonathan Rampersaud, Parmanand Narine, Brandon Prasad, Matthew Pottaya and Arif Chan.

The company also sponsors a series of activities for the club including an annual magazine, cricket academy, Christmas Village, Say No/Say Yes Campaign and charity programmes. Special mention was made of General Manager Rajendra Ganga for his support and advice over the years and Foster committed the teams to upholding the high level of standard set in the past. The RHTYSC since its formation in 1990 has won over one hundred cricket tournaments at different levels, won five Guyana Club of the Year awards and has also produced over one hundred players for either the Berbice, Guyana or West Indies cricket teams.

Meanwhile, another sponsor, Panthera Solution, on Thursday last handed over a cheque valued at three hundred and twenty thousand dollars. The sponsorship would assist the cricket section of the club to obtain cricket development gear, balls for practice sessions and trophies/medals for community related programmes. These include Tribute to Heroes, Tribute to Outstanding Mothers, Tribute to Medical Workers and Outstanding Teachers Awards.

Vice President Mark Papannah expressed thanks to the management of the company especially Andrew Dinsdale and Ray Mclean. Panthera Solution is a joint business venture between Guyanese company Farfan and Mendes Ltd and Crosbie, a Canadian company. The company employs mostly Guyanese workers and serves the oil and gas sector in Guyana.

Foster noted that the company has been on board since 2020 and has sponsored the annual youth magazine, youth information booklet and annual Christmas Village/Charity Programme. Mclean, in brief remarks stated that, his company was introduced to the RHTYSC by its business partner Farfan and Mendes Ltd and was delighted to assist. Foster indicated that the RHTYSC in 2022 would be placing special emphasis on the development of its junior players and making sure that they understand the role of a sporting ambassador.