10 more new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases across the country.

The new infections which bring the total number of confirmed cases to 63,399 were detected in Region Four which recorded six cases, Region Two which recorded two and Regions Three and Five which recorded one each.

Its dashboard data also state that seven persons are in institutional isolation, 83 are in home isolation and nine are quarantined institutionally. Additionally, four persons have recovered within the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery to 62,081.

