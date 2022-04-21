Unless we do away with elections, the PNC will be the problem

Kaieteur News – Here are three expressions, two from two members of the lunatic fringe, and one from the PNC leader. (1) – Black pudding maan wrote: “Anyone who is honest about Guyanese political reality would know that the problem lies not with the method used to appoint the heads of our judiciary, but with the very nature of our political being… In the case of the PPP, it believes that it is the pre-ordained ruler of the country.”

Replies to these kinds of egregious propaganda are important in a young country because young minds can be swayed if there isn’t a countervailing paradigm that they learn from. What is meant by “anyone who is honest about Guyanese politics?” The problem in this society is that “neutral,” “multi-racial,” “morality” and “honesty,” are words that have completely lost their meaning.

In Guyana what obtains since the election fiasco is a terrifying situation in which men and women without morality, honesty and neutrality claim to possess those very values, lecture to us about the big problem which must be solved but they are a huge part of the very big problem. In other words, they cannot tell this society anything because they are unfit to so do. I want to make it clear, I am not referring to politicians only but people who write letters to the press and those who belong to organisations they claim are national entities.

The person who wrote those words about people being honest about Guyanese politics is himself dishonest about Guyanese politics. Anyone who is honest about Guyanese politics would know that there were five months of energetic attempts to rig the March 2020 election. Anyone who is honest about Guyanese politics would know that there are organisations and political parties so tiny that they would pass through the eye of a needle, yet they want the government to dialogue with them.

Even if the PPP sees itself as ordained to rule Guyana as black pudding maan contends, the reality in Guyana does not play to that dream. The PPP lost the 2011 election and there was no violence against any ethnic group. The PPP lost the 2015 election and ethnic communities did not rampage against each other.

For the sake of argument, even if the PPP holds the belief that it must rule Guyana, it lost the rulership of Guyana twice. The PNC, on the other hand, could be accused of being the party that feels it is entitled to govern Guyana. There was post-election violence in 1992, 1997, 2001 and 2020. The PNC won in 2015 and in 2020, refused to do what the PPP did in 2015 – accept defeat and get on with the life of the party. In 2020, the PNC, in its feeling of manifest destiny refused to accept defeat. Who then is more inclined to embrace the dream of ruling forever?

(2) – The man I refer to as Onri, the Trumpian narcissist, wrote that the PNC leader was correct when he called for the vote to be taken away from the GECOM chairperson and that GECOM arrived at consensus in all its deliberations.

(3) – The PNC leader wants the GECOM chairperson to be removed because of bias in that she votes in favour with the three PPP commissioners.

I will collapse my reply to two and three. The most dangerous convicted killer in jail is a man who will be put to death shortly. This is why the jail authorities are careful to isolate that category. They have nothing to lose so they would go on a killing spree inside the prison.

The demographics have never favoured a PNC victory. Despite teaming up with the AFC in 2015, the PNC won by less than a percentage point with the tall, stretching shadow of the then chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy, Mr. Bryan Hunt, visible on the presence of the election from day one. Mr. Hunt’s role should be researched if that is possible.

If anyone is honest about Guyanese politics, the prospects for a PNC victory in 2025 looks lost in the sands of times. With such permanent destiny, why does the Trumpian narcissist feel that the PNC will embrace consensus in GECOM? The Trumpian narcissist is a propagandist.

Once the PNC feels that the odds are against them in a forthcoming national election, what makes the Guyanese people feel that any person who replaces Justice Claudette Singh will continue to be accepted by the PNC once he/she votes for proposals tabled by the PPP commissioners? The PNC will not accept a game that it knows it cannot win. That is the political ugliness this nation must not tolerate. The PNC has to decide if it still accepts national general elections.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)