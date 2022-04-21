Ole people running things

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem public servants does gat to retire at age 55. Dem nah gat choice. Dem automatically gat to retire at dat age and dem gan luckly if dem get re-employ pun contract. Is only a handful of lucky ones dat does happen to.

Dem wah retiring at 55 does gat to wait tell dem reach 60 before dem get social security. And unless dem wuk fuh donkey years in de public service, dem nah entitle to pension. Suh sometimes de five years between 55 and 60 does be tough pun dem retirees.

Dem does gat fuh wait another five more years till dem reach 65 before dem get old age pension. Deh gat some people in de guvament though, wah receiving state pension, NIS pension, old age pension, plus dem still employ pon contract.

Dem boys feel dat 55 years and even 60 years is too early fuh retire. But why we muss gat people wah over 70 and 75 still wukkin in de guvament service? Dat nah right when yuh sending home people at age 55 in de public service.

When de Coal-a- shun been in office dem bin send home two former judges wah been employed in important positions. Dem bin seh de men approaching 80. One ah dem died de other day. But while dem men get send home, dem tek a far older man and appoint he to GEEGONE. Is suh with selective employment policies.

Dat is why dem boys seh dat dem young people losing hope. Dem nah getting promotion because dem old people still tekkin up space and even when a vacancy arise, de guvament bringing outside people fuh tek up de position.

Talk half. Leff half.