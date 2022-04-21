Lawyer charged for alleged racial abuse of female cop

Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-Law Nirvan Singh, son of former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh, was on Wednesday placed on $100,000 bail when he denied a charge of allegedly using racial slurs towards an Afro-Guyanese policewoman who was tasked with guarding his residence.

Singh appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. It is alleged that Singh unlawfully excited and or attempted to excite racial hostility or ill-will against police constable Shawnette Bollers.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on March 20, 2022 at the corner of Middle and Cummings Streets, Georgetown, by means of words spoken by him in a public place, willfully excited and or attempted to excite hostility and ill-will against Bollers on the ground of her race as an Afro-Guyanese by using words directed to her and published by him, to wit: “black monkey”, “monkey” “black people have no purpose in life” contrary to the provisions of Section 2 (1) Racial Hostility Act Cap 23:0).

Chief Magistrate McLennan granted bail and ordered the lawyer not to make contact or cause anyone to make contact with Bollers. He is expected to make his next court appearance on May 18, 2022.