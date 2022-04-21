Former PNCR MP Kads Khan passes on

Kaieteur News – Businessman and former PNCR executive, Kads Khan has died, the party announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Khan was the owner of Guysons Engineering Limited that acquired the Enmore Sugar Packaging Plant. In its statement the PNCR extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends at this time in their moment of grief.

Also offering condolences was Member of Parliament, Anette Ferguson. She wrote on her facebook page: “What is life? In a twinkle of an eye, we are gone. We don’t know the day, time nor the hour. Let’s live in harmony. That is what God created us to do.” Ferguson added: “I had the distinct honour of working with Cde. Khan on a few campaigns. I have seen his dedication and commitment to the call of service, humanity and a better Guyana. To the bereaved families and friends of the late Kad’s Khan, do accept my commiseration. I pray that Almighty God will comfort and provide you with the needed strength at this time.”