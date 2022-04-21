Latest update April 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Former PNCR MP Kads Khan passes on

Apr 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Businessman and former PNCR executive, Kads Khan has died, the party announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Businessman and former PNCR executive, Kads Khan

Khan was the owner of Guysons Engineering Limited that acquired the Enmore Sugar Packaging Plant. In its statement the PNCR extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends at this time in their moment of grief.

Also offering condolences was Member of Parliament, Anette Ferguson. She wrote on her facebook page: “What is life? In a twinkle of an eye, we are gone. We don’t know the day, time nor the hour. Let’s live in harmony. That is what God created us to do.” Ferguson added: “I had the distinct honour of working with Cde. Khan on a few campaigns. I have seen his dedication and commitment to the call of service, humanity and a better Guyana. To the bereaved families and friends of the late Kad’s Khan, do accept my commiseration. I pray that Almighty God will comfort and provide you with the needed strength at this time.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

4R Lion’s Deonarain (218) and Gafoor (170) share in 366 stand

4R Lion’s Deonarain (218) and Gafoor (170) share in 366 stand

Apr 21, 2022

By Sean Devers Led by a commanding 366 second wicket stand between Romario Deonarain, whose magnificent 218 lasted 154 balls and was decorated with 39 boundaries which included a single six and...
Read More
Outstanding performance by Rakesh Totoram highlights latest match

Outstanding performance by Rakesh Totoram...

Apr 21, 2022

National Sports Commission condemns recent social media statements on Carifta Games team

National Sports Commission condemns recent social...

Apr 21, 2022

Pouderoyen clip Eagles’ wings to lift Championship

Pouderoyen clip Eagles’ wings to lift...

Apr 21, 2022

NSC assists GRFU for RAN Sevens Campaign

NSC assists GRFU for RAN Sevens Campaign

Apr 21, 2022

Haynes, Dalgetti, Todd and London claim Gold at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Cafe Junior Golf Programme

Haynes, Dalgetti, Todd and London claim Gold at...

Apr 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A done deal!

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C government never fails to disappoint. Its appointments to the Board of Directors (Board)... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]