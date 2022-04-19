Latest update April 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tik Tak ticking off some people

Apr 19, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee Facebook page send out greetings to Guyanese fuh Good Friday. Dem boys never hear bout Good Friday greetings yet. Is suppose to be de saddest day fuh Christians and is a sombre occasion. But things changing and now we gat dis new development about people wishing people a happy Good Friday.
Deh gat a lady every Friday night does turn out bad fuh she. She young daughter does go out every Friday night and nah come back till de next day. So she mek a Tik Tak message and tell she daughter dat if she nah come home by 12 o’clock, she can come and collect she clothes. Now everybody jeering and mimicking de woman message.
Tik Tak mekkin’ people become star overnight. Is good dat dem gat a platform weh people can express demselves creatively. But some ah dem too creative. Dem language and style downright vulgar and is nah good fuh de younger generation.
But Tik Tak allowing people fuh get breather from Guyana’s poisonous politics. People having fun and recording dem message and enjoying demselves.
Just like how de Guyanese enjoying demselves without masks over de Easter weekend. One man complain dat he trying fuh find he girlfriend and she nat answering she phone. So he presume she bin at de big concert at de stadium. But de next day, de girlfriend call he and ask he fuh bring some food fuh she. Dat tick him off. And dat is why he mek he own Tik Tak video.
Talk half and keep tikkin and takkin.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Harvey, Smith, McPherson secure medals on final day

Harvey, Smith, McPherson secure medals on final day

Apr 19, 2022

Carifta Games 2022… Guyana’s Attoya Harvey managed to secure another Gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Carifta Games that ended on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica. That piece of hardware will...
Read More
Guyana women’s hockey team complete disappointing competition with loss to Jamaica

Guyana women’s hockey team complete...

Apr 19, 2022

TSC overcome ECC

TSC overcome ECC

Apr 19, 2022

Maurice Solomon victorious in Inaugural Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café Cup Golf Tournament

Maurice Solomon victorious in Inaugural...

Apr 19, 2022

Dey wins Singh-0-Hardware and General Store cycle road race

Dey wins Singh-0-Hardware and General Store cycle...

Apr 19, 2022

Randy Belle is the new king of the circuit following a commanding performance

Randy Belle is the new king of the circuit...

Apr 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]