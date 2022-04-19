Tik Tak ticking off some people

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee Facebook page send out greetings to Guyanese fuh Good Friday. Dem boys never hear bout Good Friday greetings yet. Is suppose to be de saddest day fuh Christians and is a sombre occasion. But things changing and now we gat dis new development about people wishing people a happy Good Friday.

Deh gat a lady every Friday night does turn out bad fuh she. She young daughter does go out every Friday night and nah come back till de next day. So she mek a Tik Tak message and tell she daughter dat if she nah come home by 12 o’clock, she can come and collect she clothes. Now everybody jeering and mimicking de woman message.

Tik Tak mekkin’ people become star overnight. Is good dat dem gat a platform weh people can express demselves creatively. But some ah dem too creative. Dem language and style downright vulgar and is nah good fuh de younger generation.

But Tik Tak allowing people fuh get breather from Guyana’s poisonous politics. People having fun and recording dem message and enjoying demselves.

Just like how de Guyanese enjoying demselves without masks over de Easter weekend. One man complain dat he trying fuh find he girlfriend and she nat answering she phone. So he presume she bin at de big concert at de stadium. But de next day, de girlfriend call he and ask he fuh bring some food fuh she. Dat tick him off. And dat is why he mek he own Tik Tak video.

Talk half and keep tikkin and takkin.