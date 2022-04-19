Randy Belle is the new king of the circuit following a commanding performance

Bartica Easter Regatta Power Boat Racing…

A king of the power boat racing circuit was crowned Sunday at Golden Beach in Bartica and it was Randy Belle of the Belle clan who powered to the overall champion accolade in the A-Class Formula 1 Category.

Thousands of fans including Minister of Labour, Honourable Joseph Hamilton and Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton as well as Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams and His Worship Mayor Gifford Marshall and their respective deputies all soaked up an exhilarating day of action, dubbed ‘Bounce Back’.

The day was sizing up to feature a clash of the titans between eight-time champions Dave Scott aboard Jaguar, Belle and the Gonsalves from the Pomeroon but early engine problems were encountered by Scott in the first race of the day which put paid to his chances of challenging for a ninth championship title.

However, it was Randy Belle aboard his boat named ‘Team Belle’ which set the pace with classy performances in all three Formula 1 / A Class (Unlimited) races as he took the first place and the overall Champions trophy in this category. He {Belle} accumulated the most points in any of the five classes, 30 to cap off a bumper day where he powered to 50,000 short of a million dollars along with multiple trophies on a rewarding day.

His Overall cash prize was worth $500,000 while each individual win earned him $150,000.

Taking the B Class (115-200 HP) Overall prize of $250,000 was Whitney Welcome who amassed 14 points. The C Class (75 – 90 HP) division was won by Sanjay Ramkisson who piloted Team Shivray and accumulated 20 points 1; the D Class (25 – 40 HP) produced joint winners in R. Dookie aboard Poseidon and Samuel Ramkisson who controlled Team Shivraj 11. The duo divided the $150,000 prize while in a gesture of sportsmanship, Team Shivraj 11 agreed for Dookie to take the trophy.

The E Class (15 HP) Overall contest was won by Samuel Mourlie (Rude Boy) and it was worth $50,000.

Following are the full results of the day:

Category Laps Name of racer Name of Boat Position Points

Formula 1/Class A 5 Randy Belle Team Belle 1st 10

Unlimited Angel LaCourt Man of Steel 2nd 8

Dave Scott Jaguar (did not complete)

Class C 3 S. Ramkisson Team Shivraj 1 1st 10

75-90HP S. Ramkisson Team Shivraj 11 2nd 8

R. Lochan Top Gun 3rd 6

Class D 3 S. Ramkisson Team Shivraj 11 1st 10

25-40HP R. Dookie Poseidon 2nd 8

R. Lochan Top Gun 3rd 6

Formula 1/Class A 5 Randy Belle Team Belle 1st 10

Unlimited Angel LaCourt Man of Steel 2nd 8

S. Ramkisson Team Shivraj 1

Class E 2 S. Mourlie Rued Boy 1st 10

15 HP M’ Daniels Magic Moment 2nd 8

Bush Boat 2 L. Welcome Sackie 1st 10

C; Welcome B. Scott 2nd 8

W. Welcome 3rd 6

Formula 1/Class A 5 Rundy Welcome Team Belle 1st 10

Unlimited Angel LaCourt Man of Steel 2nd 8

S. Ramkisson Team Shivraj 3rd 6

Jet Ski W. Welcome 1st 10

Class B 4 S. Ramkisson 1st 10

115-200HP L. Welcome 2nd 8

W. Welcome 3rd 6

75-90 HP 3 Sanjay Ramkisson 1st 10

S. Ramkisson 2nd 8

Ravie Dookie 3rd 6

Class B 2 Shawn Jacobs 1st 10

115-200 HP Whitney Welcome 2nd 8

Kurt Welcome 3rd 6

15 HP 2 S. Kurlie Rude Boy 1st 10

Shane Peters 2nd 8

Mark Daniels Magic Moment 3rd 6

25-40 HP R. Dookie 1st 10

S. Ramohann 2nd 8

S. Samaroo 3rd 6

Jet Ski W. Welcome 1st 10

S. Sears 3rd 6

Bush Boat L. Welcome 1st 10

W. Welcome 2nd 8

K. Welcome 3rd 6