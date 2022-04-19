Miner who drowned in Region 8 identified

Latest update April 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Monday, police were able to identify the miner who reportedly drowned last Friday while trying to cross a creek at Obanna, Kurubrong, Region Eight.
The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Iftikhar Huniff Hussain, called ‘Tarzan’, a pork-knocker of Lot 245 Britanna Village, West Coast Berbice.
Police reported that the man allegedly drowned in a creek at the Obanna Backdam in Kurubong, Potaro on Friday between 19:00hrs and 21:00hrs.
According to reports, the dead man was employed by Leon Lowe, who has a mining operation which is a near 45 minutes drive by boat from the Obanna Landing.
On Friday, about 19:00hrs, Hussain and another man called ‘Black Boy’ were trying to cross the Caiman Creek on a wood from the Backdam to go to the landing when he reportedly drowned.
Police said that Hussain was swept away due to the high water level and strong current that prevailed while he was crossing the creek. Black Boy, who managed to cross, had gone to the Landing and told Lowe what had transpired. Immediately, they left to check for Hussain but were unable to locate him.
A report was made to the police and on Saturday, around noon, Lowe and some other men conducted another search during which they found Hussain’s motionless body in the creek.
His body was retrieved and taken to the Mahdia District Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead by a doctor. His remains were taken to the hospital’s mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Apr 19, 2022Carifta Games 2022… Guyana’s Attoya Harvey managed to secure another Gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Carifta Games that ended on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica. That piece of hardware will...
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – In 34 years of newspaper columns, I cannot count the times I have laughed on the occasions in which... more
Kaieteur News – When it comes to the renegotiation of the highly flawed oil agreement, Guyanese should no longer look... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the words of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the war on Ukraine by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]