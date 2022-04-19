Miner who drowned in Region 8 identified

Kaieteur News – On Monday, police were able to identify the miner who reportedly drowned last Friday while trying to cross a creek at Obanna, Kurubrong, Region Eight.

The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Iftikhar Huniff Hussain, called ‘Tarzan’, a pork-knocker of Lot 245 Britanna Village, West Coast Berbice.

Police reported that the man allegedly drowned in a creek at the Obanna Backdam in Kurubong, Potaro on Friday between 19:00hrs and 21:00hrs.

According to reports, the dead man was employed by Leon Lowe, who has a mining operation which is a near 45 minutes drive by boat from the Obanna Landing.

On Friday, about 19:00hrs, Hussain and another man called ‘Black Boy’ were trying to cross the Caiman Creek on a wood from the Backdam to go to the landing when he reportedly drowned.

Police said that Hussain was swept away due to the high water level and strong current that prevailed while he was crossing the creek. Black Boy, who managed to cross, had gone to the Landing and told Lowe what had transpired. Immediately, they left to check for Hussain but were unable to locate him.

A report was made to the police and on Saturday, around noon, Lowe and some other men conducted another search during which they found Hussain’s motionless body in the creek.

His body was retrieved and taken to the Mahdia District Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead by a doctor. His remains were taken to the hospital’s mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.