Maurice Solomon victorious in Inaugural Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café Cup Golf Tournament

On Saturday Players and spectators were treated to a great morning of golf at the Lusignan Golf Club. The competition was intense as player’s battled to have their names etched onto the first annual Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café Cup.

Maurice Solomon stormed out the gates and never looked back. He posted a first half best Net score of 3-under par 32, and kept it going on the back nine to fend off a strong challenge from veteran low handicapper Richard Haniff – who finished one shot back.

Richard’s solid play would have earned him first on most afternoons especially on such a challenging course set-up. The greens were smooth and lightening fast which required soft putting hands and quiet nerves.

The round with the very fast true greens seemed perfectly suited for the soft touch of this veteran golfer – Maurice went under par on both front and back 9 to cap off a great morning and the honour of forever being the first to etch his name on the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream & Qualitea Café Cup.

This was a most gratifying win for Maurice. Other top performers included a strong second place showing by veteran golfer Richard Haniff who finished just one shot behind. Tom Watkins won the best gross and closest to the pin prizes.

The full list of winners:

1st. Maurice Solomon: Net 66, Gross 88

2nd. Richard Haniff: Net 67, Gross 78

3rd. Ronald Bulkan: Net 70, Gross 90

4th. Jaipaul Suknanan; Net 71, Gross 79

Other prizes were presented for:

– Best Net Front 9: Maurice Solomon

– Best Net Back 9: Bholawram Deo

– Nearest to the Pin: Tom Watkins

– Longest Drive: Rohan Albert

This golf tournament was the second sponsored by Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. This year a magnificent inaugural silver cup secured in a mahogany base was added – each year the champion golfer will have his name inscribed on the base of the cup.

This year’s tournament was co-sponsored by Qualitea Café – this new Café is on schedule to open two stores: the first Open’s early May at the MovieTown Mall. In June a second Qualitea Café will be opened at Amazonia mall.

Director of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Paton George thanked all attendees for supporting the golf tournament and has signed onto making this one of the marquee golf tournaments each year.

The afternoon was also filled with excitement as the co-sponsors hosted a fantastic inaugural Kids Fun Afternoon which included wonderful treats from Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café. As well as golf clinics and a first of what promises to be many kids’ completions.