Maurice Solomon victorious in Inaugural Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café Cup Golf Tournament

Latest update April 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2022 Sports
On Saturday Players and spectators were treated to a great morning of golf at the Lusignan Golf Club. The competition was intense as player’s battled to have their names etched onto the first annual Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café Cup.
Maurice Solomon stormed out the gates and never looked back. He posted a first half best Net score of 3-under par 32, and kept it going on the back nine to fend off a strong challenge from veteran low handicapper Richard Haniff – who finished one shot back.
Richard’s solid play would have earned him first on most afternoons especially on such a challenging course set-up. The greens were smooth and lightening fast which required soft putting hands and quiet nerves.
The round with the very fast true greens seemed perfectly suited for the soft touch of this veteran golfer – Maurice went under par on both front and back 9 to cap off a great morning and the honour of forever being the first to etch his name on the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream & Qualitea Café Cup.
This was a most gratifying win for Maurice. Other top performers included a strong second place showing by veteran golfer Richard Haniff who finished just one shot behind. Tom Watkins won the best gross and closest to the pin prizes.
The full list of winners:
1st. Maurice Solomon: Net 66, Gross 88
2nd. Richard Haniff: Net 67, Gross 78
3rd. Ronald Bulkan: Net 70, Gross 90
4th. Jaipaul Suknanan; Net 71, Gross 79
Other prizes were presented for:
– Best Net Front 9: Maurice Solomon
– Best Net Back 9: Bholawram Deo
– Nearest to the Pin: Tom Watkins
– Longest Drive: Rohan Albert
This golf tournament was the second sponsored by Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. This year a magnificent inaugural silver cup secured in a mahogany base was added – each year the champion golfer will have his name inscribed on the base of the cup.
This year’s tournament was co-sponsored by Qualitea Café – this new Café is on schedule to open two stores: the first Open’s early May at the MovieTown Mall. In June a second Qualitea Café will be opened at Amazonia mall.
Director of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Paton George thanked all attendees for supporting the golf tournament and has signed onto making this one of the marquee golf tournaments each year.
The afternoon was also filled with excitement as the co-sponsors hosted a fantastic inaugural Kids Fun Afternoon which included wonderful treats from Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café. As well as golf clinics and a first of what promises to be many kids’ completions.
Apr 19, 2022Carifta Games 2022… Guyana’s Attoya Harvey managed to secure another Gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Carifta Games that ended on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica. That piece of hardware will...
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – In 34 years of newspaper columns, I cannot count the times I have laughed on the occasions in which... more
Kaieteur News – When it comes to the renegotiation of the highly flawed oil agreement, Guyanese should no longer look... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the words of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the war on Ukraine by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]