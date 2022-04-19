Harvey, Smith, McPherson secure medals on final day

Carifta Games 2022…

Guyana’s Attoya Harvey managed to secure another Gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Carifta Games that ended on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica.

That piece of hardware will be added to the gold medal she secured on the opening day and the silver medal she won on the second day.

Competing in the Girls Under-17 category, the middle distance athlete won the 1500m on Day One then claimed silver in the Girls Under-20 3000m run on Sunday evening.

The victor in the longer distance was Jamaica’s Samantha Pryce who stopped the clock in a time of 10:40.07s ahead of Harvey who ran 10:51.40s. Pryce’s teammate Ashara Frater was third with a time of 11:03.76s.

On Monday – the final day, Harvey and Narissa McPherson put forth dominant performances in the Girls U-17 800m with times of 2:15.76s and 2:15.79s, respectively, to sweep the Gold and Silver medals for the event.

Finishing third in that event was the US Virgin Islands’ Michelle Smith, who stopped the clock in a time of 2:18.47s.

Guyanese female sprinter, Keliza Smith, after narrowly missing the podium in the U20 100m was able to secure a bronze medal when she participated in the final of the Girls Under-20 200m. Smith’s time of 24.34s was eclipsed by Jamaicans Brianna Lyston (23.93s) and Kaylia Kelly (23.99s).

Up to press time, results for the other events had not been published. Guyana was also represented on the final day by Triple Jumpers Trevon Hamer and Stafon Roach, silver medalist Javon Roberts and Adriel Austin.

Guyana started Day three with five medals on the tally – two gold medals and three silver medals.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the Guyanese Boys Under-20 team tossed their last dice in the 4x100m relay. They finished sixth with a time of 42.79s, whereas the victorious team, the Jamaicans, clocked a new Carifta record of 39.15s.

Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Guadeloupe and St. Kitts and Nevis ended behind Jamaica in that order.