CH&PA to oversee infrastructural works in new housing areas to the tune of $1.6B

Kaieteur News – Following the allocations of house lots in Regions Two, Four, Nine and 10 last year, the Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), is planning to spend some $1.6 billion on infrastructural development works in those new housing areas this year.

This was revealed during the weekly opening of tenders on Wednesday at the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB) office, where projects were opened for infrastructural works in areas such as Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Golden Grove and Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara, Lethem and Charity. These works, according to the Ministry’s engineer estimate, are slated to cost $1,672,231,920.

It was reported that in October last year, some 1000 house lots were allocated to residents on the East Bank of Demerara in areas such as Plantation Golden Grove, Little and Great Diamond and Grove through the CH&PA’s “Dream Realised” programme.

Similarly, some 500 residents in Lethem received house lots, while some 400 received house lost in Linden and 350 received in Charity, Region Two.

From this year’s budget, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had announced that the sum of $12.4 billion has been allocated for the Ministry to continue infrastructure works in the housing areas.

These infrastructure works, he said, will include the upgrading of 45.5 km of roads in 31 existing housing schemes across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and 10. The road upgrade will be complemented with the construction of drainage structures and the installation of LED (Light Emitting Diode) street lamps.

Additionally, said the Senior Minister, “Government also aims to complete the construction of the electricity distribution networks in existing housing schemes along with procurement of electrical hardware for new housing schemes.”

It was reported by the Minister that the sum of $18.7 billion was expended last year by the Housing Ministry for similar infrastructural works, in 11 existing housing schemes.

