4 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – There is currently no COVID-19 patient in the country’s Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

However, the Ministry revealed on Monday that, within the last assessed 24-hour, four new cases were recorded across the country.

The new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,375. They were detected in Regions Four and Six which recorded two each.

The Health Ministry, via its dashboard, stated that five persons are in institutional isolation, 93 are in home isolation and 11 are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 62,049 persons have recovered from the virus.