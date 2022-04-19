4 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update April 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – There is currently no COVID-19 patient in the country’s Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.
However, the Ministry revealed on Monday that, within the last assessed 24-hour, four new cases were recorded across the country.
The new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,375. They were detected in Regions Four and Six which recorded two each.
The Health Ministry, via its dashboard, stated that five persons are in institutional isolation, 93 are in home isolation and 11 are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 62,049 persons have recovered from the virus.
Apr 19, 2022Carifta Games 2022… Guyana’s Attoya Harvey managed to secure another Gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Carifta Games that ended on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica. That piece of hardware will...
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Apr 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – In 34 years of newspaper columns, I cannot count the times I have laughed on the occasions in which... more
Kaieteur News – When it comes to the renegotiation of the highly flawed oil agreement, Guyanese should no longer look... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the words of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the war on Ukraine by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]