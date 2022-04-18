Two shot during street brawl in North Sophia

Latest update April 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Two men were shot on Saturday during a street brawl that erupted between them and another man at Tanary Area located in North Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
They were identified as Yardan Jacobs, 27, and his cousin 29-year-old Steve Bacchus, a businessman of North Sophia.
According to police, the men were shot around 00:05hrs while they were hanging out with some friends at the Tanary Area.
Jacobs had gotten into an argument with another man during the hang and as it got heated between the two, Bacchus reportedly intervened to “back-up” his cousin. The man described as a mixed-race individual retaliated by pulling out a gun from his waist and firing off several rounds at Jacobs and Bacchus before running away.
One of the bullets struck Jacobs to his abdomen while another stuck Bacchus to his lower back.
Patrol ranks responded to the scene and both men were rushed to the city hospital where they were admitted. Police reported that their conditions are now stable but their shooter remains on the run.

  FOOD OR FUEL

    Kaieteur News – In 2009, there was a pushback against plans, by then President Bharrat Jagdeo, to use agricultural...

