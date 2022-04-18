Parika man killed in Bartica accident

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old businessman died on Saturday after he was struck down by a motorcycle along First Avenue Bartica, Region Seven.

He was identified as Premnauth Persaud of Hubu Backdam, Parika, East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

Persaud had been vending fruits and vegetables in the township of Bartica for some time now. On Saturday around 22:10hrs, he was standing on the western side of First Avenue when a speeding motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed into him. As a result, he was pitched onto the paved road where he sustained multiple injuries leaving him unconscious.

According to police, the motorcyclist is a 19-year-old miner and was reportedly speeding north with a pillion rider. They too had sustained injuries after the collision. Police were summoned to the scene and the three men were picked up and rushed to the Bartica Hospital. Persaud was pronounced dead on arrival and the motorcyclist and his pillion rider were treated and sent away. Police have however, detained the motorcyclist as the traffic ranks continue their investigation.