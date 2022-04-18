No strings attach

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang ago, dem pickney use to start fly kite lang before Easter. School use to go in recess fuh de Easter, one week before Good Friday and is den mo children does start fly dem kite.

When school close fuh de Easter, dem boys used to deh in de ball park all day, flying kite. Looking fuh buss-away kite and mekkin dem local kite.

Dem boys use to call it kaddy-ole-punch kite. Dem use to mek it with pointers and den paper it with exercise leaf. And dem boys use to put on a mountain loop and singing engine and fly it with a reel ah thread. Fuh tail, dem boys use to use old pieces ah cloth tie together. De kaddy-ole-punch use to soar in de sky and nah buss away.

Dem boys nah bin had fuh wait fuh dem parents buy expensive kite fuh dem. But nowadays people waiting fuh free kite from de guvament. But dem Ministers sharing out sheer cheap Chinese kite. Dem children nah want dem cheap kites. Dem want a proper kite like dem ones wah does sell pon de pavement.

Lang ago, when yuh buy a kite pon de pavement, it use to come with tail and balla. Nowadays, dem kite sellers gat a “no-strings” attach policy. Yuh gat to pay fuh de tail and string separately.

When yuh parents buy a kite pon de pavement, dem does mek sure dat yuh put it up after Easter Monday. And tek it out de following year. But nowadays deh gat some children dem want a new kite every year. Is suh since we find oil. We think money flowing like water.

Talk half. Leff half.