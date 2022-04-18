Mother had warned teacher not to return to abusive boyfriend’s home

Kaieteur News – Simone Walks, the mother of the 19-year-old teacher who was stabbed fatally by her boyfriend on Wednesday last said she had warned her daughter not to return to her boyfriend’s home following years of abuse and mistreatment.

Shanice Walks, a mother of one was stabbed to her neck with a kitchen knife at her boyfriend’s home located at Craig on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, Simone Walks said that the death of her daughter is a consequence of her remaining in an abusive relationship. Simone recalled rescuing her daughter several times from the blows she would receive at the hands of her boyfriend and the most recent case was in February – a few weeks before she was killed.

“She confessed to me, she said, mommy, I want nothing more to do with this boy. I’m finished with him and everything…February was the last. She reported it to the station when he assaulted her…We had to get a taxi to pick her up from Grove Police Station, she came home with a ‘boungie’ (colloquial term for bump) on her forehead and black and blue marks on her foot,” Simone related.

After that incident, Walks had broken off the relationship with her abusive boyfriend and she moved with their son to live with her mother in Linden, Region 10. Simone said that she had warned her daughter not return to her boyfriend’s house again and not to rekindle the relationship with him and Walks had promised to comply.

On the day she was killed, Walks had traveled from Linden to Georgetown to transact some business and return, but she never did. It is unclear how Walks ended up at her boyfriend’s house that day but it is believed that he might have called her there.

According to the police, the boyfriend claimed that he had accidently stabbed Walks during an argument they had at his home. He alleged that Walks had attacked him with a knife and while trying to take away the weapon, he ended up stabbing her. The boyfriend told police that after he realised what had happened, he became scared, locked the house and left. He later contacted his brother and told him what transpired. Police said the brother and an aunt took the young man to the Grove Police Station where he reportedly confessed to the crime. Police later visited his house and had to force their way in to locate Walk’s remains. She was found lying on her back beside a bed with a knife stuck inside her neck.

Walk’s mother however does not believe that her daughter’s death was an accident. “He is claiming that it is a mistake but it is not a mistake, it is a willful act because how we see this knife, this knife went straight through the neck and come through the next side, only the handle ‘leff’ out…It cut all the tubes in her throat and punctured her air bag. He also locked her in the room and left her to bleed to death”, said the grieving woman. With her daughter now dead, Simone said that she is now focused on taking care of her one-year-old grandson who celebrated his birthday on the day his mother was killed.