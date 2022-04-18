Imlach XI overwhelms Jerry XI for the win

Latest update April 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2022 Sports
Tevin Imlach’s XI defeated Jerry’s XI by three wickets when the teams collided in a 40-over match played on Friday at the Queen’s College Ground.
Jerry’s XI batted first and made 159 all out in 24.5 overs. Bernard Bailey top scored with 32, Damuka Junior had 20, Jeffrey Blair contributed 19 and Ushardeva Balgobin chipped in with 18 as Richie Looknauth claimed 4-45 and Mervin Permaul supported with 2-17.
Imlach’s XI responded with 159-7 in 30.1 overs. Adrian Hinds struck a solid 61 while Laurel Parks made 24, Tevin Imlach got to 22, Owen Andrews made 18 and Mervin Permaul supported with 15. Bailey was the pick of the bowlers for the opposition with 2-12.
Carifta Games 2022 … Guyana's team for the Carifta Games 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica secured a gold medal and two silver medals on Saturday night and followed up with one gold medal on Sunday...
Apr 18, 2022
Apr 18, 2022
Apr 18, 2022
Apr 18, 2022
Apr 18, 2022
