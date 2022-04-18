Gibbons claims Gold on Day Two – Harvey, McPherson impress again

Guyana’s team for the Carifta Games 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica secured a gold medal and two silver medals on Saturday night and followed up with one gold medal on Sunday evening at the country’s National Stadium.

The opening day saw the Guyanese middle distance athletes lead the team with very commendable performances. Attoya Harvey secured the only gold medal for Guyana on Day one while Narissa McPherson and Javon Roberts account for the silver medal finishes.

Harvey comfortably clinched the Under-17 Girls 1500m in a time of 4:45.75s ahead of T&T’s Kayleigh Forde and Jamaica’s Kededra Coombs.

McPherson secured her silver ware in the Girls U-17 400m where she clocked 55.39s behind Jamaica’s Abigail Campbell (53.83s). Third place was claimed by the other Jamaican in the race, Quana Walker (55.65s).

Javon Roberts’ silver medal was won from a well-calculated run in the Boys Under-17 1500m as he clocked 4:12.54s behind T&T’s Keeran Sriskandarajah who finished hard and made sure no competitor was near. His victorious time was 4:10.58s.

Nearly missing the podium with an impressive performance was Keliza Smith, who finished fourth in the Girls Under-20 100m. Her time of 11.58s was edged out by T&T’s Shaniqua Bascombe for the bronze medal while twins Tina and Tia Clayton of Jamaica flew away with the gold and silver medals, respectively.

Tina’s time of 11.22s went down in the history books at the Carifta record for the Girls U-20 100m.

In the Boys Under-20 Javelin Throw, Guyanese Gabriel Lim was seventh with a best attempt of 53.27m, more than 7.5m short of a podium finish. The victor in this event was Bahamian Keyshawn Strachan who now holds the Carifta record with a throw of 79.89m.

The second place finisher was T&T’s Anthony Dias (63.69m) while Grenada’s Cameron Thomas (60.80m) was third.

Also competing on day one were Ezekiel Newton and Shamar Horatio. Both athletes were in the Boys U-17 100m heats but on Horatio managed to advance to the semis with a time that trumped the majority of athletes that did not automatically qualify.

Snippets of Day two…

On Day two (Sunday), Harvey’s semi-final win in the 800m was another comfortable finish which set the stage for McPherson to do the same in the second semi. Harvey’s winning time in her semi was 2:15.76s while McPherson clocked 2:19.89s.

Even though McPherson was unchallenged for the majority of the race her time was the fourth fastest of the qualifiers for the final, which took place later that evening.

In the Boys Under-20 200m, Guyana fell short in the heats as Newton pushed hard to record a time of 22.28s but was fifth in a very fast race. The Jamaicans were in a rich vein of form for this event, all cruising to sub 22 times on their way to the final.

Keliza Smith automatically qualified for the Girls U-20 200m with a time of 24.34s in the semis. She was second behind Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston (23.93s). In the other semi, fortune did not favour Karese Lloyd who finished seventh in the second semi of the same event.

Later in the day, Anisha Gibbons led the charge when she acquired gold in the Girls Under-20 Javelin Throw. Gibbons won the spoils with a best throw of 42.54m to beat Barbados’ Vivica Addison (41.92) into second while Addison’s country mate, Vanessa Greaves was third with 41.17m.