GCA U19 50-over: MSC, TSC record victories

Latest update April 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2022 Sports
Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and Transport Sports Club (TSC) recorded victories when the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Sales and Survival Group of Companies Under-19 50-over tournament continued recently.
At the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, MSC defeated GT XI by three wickets. Batting first, GT XI made 105 all out in 17 overs. Joshua Daniels scored 28 and Gabriel Rookhun, 23. Michale Sharma claimed 3-5, Jonathan Mentore 3-19, Darwin La Rose 2-20 and Shane Prince 2-30 for the opposition.
MSC responded with 106-7 in 37 overs. Dave Mohabir top scored with 49, Mentore made 35 and Kelvin Gordon had 24 while Nityanand Mathura had 2-57.
At the Queen’s College Ground, TSC posted 313-6 against Everest Cricket Club. Alvin Mohabir struck 70, Riyad Latif was solid with 55 and Jeremiah Hohenkirk contributed 37.
Everest Cricket Club responded with 176 all out in 31.3 overs and lost by 137 runs. Ramratan stroked 69 in vain while A. Danehara made 55 against the top spell bowling of Latif (3-61) and Mohabir (2-1).
