Latest update April 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA U19 50-over: MSC, TSC record victories

Apr 18, 2022 Sports

Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and Transport Sports Club (TSC) recorded victories when the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Sales and Survival Group of Companies Under-19 50-over tournament continued recently.

Jonathan Mentore

At the Demerara Cricket Club Ground, MSC defeated GT XI by three wickets. Batting first, GT XI made 105 all out in 17 overs. Joshua Daniels scored 28 and Gabriel Rookhun, 23. Michale Sharma claimed 3-5, Jonathan Mentore 3-19, Darwin La Rose 2-20 and Shane Prince 2-30 for the opposition.

MSC responded with 106-7 in 37 overs. Dave Mohabir top scored with 49, Mentore made 35 and Kelvin Gordon had 24 while Nityanand Mathura had 2-57.

At the Queen’s College Ground, TSC posted 313-6 against Everest Cricket Club. Alvin Mohabir struck 70, Riyad Latif was solid with 55 and Jeremiah Hohenkirk contributed 37.

Everest Cricket Club responded with 176 all out in 31.3 overs and lost by 137 runs. Ramratan stroked 69 in vain while A. Danehara made 55 against the top spell bowling of Latif (3-61) and Mohabir (2-1).

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Gibbons claims Gold on Day Two – Harvey, McPherson impress again

Gibbons claims Gold on Day Two – Harvey, McPherson impress

Apr 18, 2022

Carifta Games 2022 … Guyana’s team for the Carifta Games 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica secured a gold medal and two silver medals on Saturday night and followed up with one gold medal on Sunday...
Read More
GCA U19 50-over: MSC, TSC record victories

GCA U19 50-over: MSC, TSC record victories

Apr 18, 2022

Guyana women’s hockey team suffers second loss at CAC Qualifiers

Guyana women’s hockey team suffers second loss...

Apr 18, 2022

Imlach XI overwhelms Jerry XI for the win

Imlach XI overwhelms Jerry XI for the win

Apr 18, 2022

Concacaf, UEFA wish Guyana u16 squad well on Euro adventure

Concacaf, UEFA wish Guyana u16 squad well on Euro...

Apr 18, 2022

Campbell’s magnificent 137 highlights drawn game

Campbell’s magnificent 137 highlights drawn

Apr 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • FOOD OR FUEL

    Kaieteur News – In 2009, there was a pushback against plans, by then President Bharrat Jagdeo, to use agricultural... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]