Campbell’s magnificent 137 highlights drawn game

NY Tri State Guyana Tour…

By Sean Devers

New York Tri State U-17 cricket team ended their Guyana tour yesterday with high scoring draw with the visitors taking a first innings lead in their final two-day game against the GCA 17s at the DCC ground.

NY Tri State resumed on their overnight score of 333-8 and were all out at 10:55hrs for 361 with Anirudh Bolisetty taking his first day score of 17 to 37.

Leg-spinner Riyad Latif had 4-129 while left-arm pacer Dillion Ramsaroop and Jeremiah Hohenkirk had two wickets each.

When the home team began their reply, Jadon Campbell’s 137 lasted 175 balls and included 12 fours and three sixes before he was removed by Tanish Dongre in the last over of the match.

Alvin Mohabir hit 10 fours and a six in a pugnacious 33-ball 53 as the pair put together 83 for the second wicket. Myhiem Khan (42) and Shiloh Adams (19) were the other batters to reach double figures as GCA were bowled out 296. Bolisetty Dongre and Ansh Rai captured three wickets each.

The host began the run chase in steaming hot conditions with a flat track and lightning fast outfield. Jeremiah Hohenkirk and Campbell gave the GCA unit a rollicking start with openers going after pacers Bolisetty and Ruhan Swar before Bolisetty bowled Hohenkirk for 22 at 41-1.

At Lunch, GCA were 50-1from 10 overs with Campbell on 27 & Alvin Mohabir yet to score.

After the interval, they continued to dominated the attack with Campbell favouring the pulls, cuts and sweep while the taller Mohabir, used his off drives to good effect as the partnership flourished.

But with the score on 129 left-arm spinner Rai, the leading wicket-taker in the ‘white ball’ format, had Mohabir stumped.

Without addition to the score Jaden Dowlin missed a sweep and was adjudged LBW for a duck before Ria bowled Johnaton Vanlange first ball to be on a hat-trick. The host side slipped from 129-1 to 129-4.

Khan and Campbell who timed the ball exquisitely staged a recovery and took the score 210 before Khan was run out.

None of the remaining batters reached double figures before Campbell was dismissed to end the match.

The tourists played five limited overs games winning three while losing to the Berbice U17s at Albion and to GCA’s U-17s at DCC.

Their only ‘Red ball’ game was yesterday’s drawn encounter. The Americans are scheduled to depart Guyana today.