Patience does pay off

Latest update April 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – It tek a long time but it finally happen. Was lil small thing though. De leader finally get swear in to de House. De man wait a lang time. But he patience pay off. He wait fuh it and it eventually happen.
He gat another longer wait though. One of he colleagues talk how de man is President-in-waiting. It gan be a lang, lang wait. Far longer dan de wait fuh become leader.
But dem seh patience is a virtue. One time a man talk how he losing patience. And dem boys promise dem gan help he find it. Dem boys still looking.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah come home from wuk. He tun to he wife and tell she, “Just geh me a cup of tea before it starts!”
De confused wife hurry tuh mek a cup ah tea.
She give he de tea, he stretch out pun de sofa and start fuh sip de tea.
“Wah yuh did mean, ‘before it starts’?” she ask.
“Not now, quickly, geh me some dinner before it starts!”
Obediently, she went to de kitchen and prepare he food. He gobble down it, burp and say “Go get me a beer, fast!”
She complained, “Now one min…”
“No time,” he interrupt she, “it’s nearly starting!”
Suh off she went, and brought him a cold beer.
He gulp down de beer, belch, and say, “Quick, go get me some cigarettes. It’s nearly starting.”
De wife lose she patience and shout out:
“HOW DARE YOU! YOU SIT THERE ON THE SOFA WHILE I RUN AROUND BRINGING YOU STUFF? I WORK LIKE A SLAVE IN THIS HOUSE, YOU DON’T EVEN THANK ME ONCE, YOU JUST SIT THERE BURPING AND SMOKING ALL DAY WHILE…”
De man sigh and say, “Oh dear, it start!”
Talk half. Leff half.
