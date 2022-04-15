Inaugural ‘Run with me’ rated a success

Latest update April 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The inaugural Run with me road race, which was hosted in Potaro-Siparuni and facilitated by the Potaro Secondary School, unfolded and was rated a success.
The one mile race which began up to High School Hill proceeded down the Big Hill, which features the ‘Black Live Matter’ slogan, headed to Dino’s Corner, turned into Second Avenue and ended at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.
In the Boys category, Austel Evans was the top finisher ahead of Adriano Stoby and Christian Ramkarran who finished second and third, respectively.
For the Girls, Arianna Pole was the first through the finish line while Keziah Bisson and Arianna Loncke ended second and third, in that order.
The trophies and medals for the event were made possible by Ricky Ramnarine, Kenneth William’s, Brian Bascom, Abraham’s Boat Service, Michael DosSantos, Budesh Chatterpaul, Sophia Phillip’s, Randy Adams, Ms. Bissoon, Pamela Daniels, Marlo Lashley, Jinelle Williams, Rea Clementson, Loveina Joseph and Michael DeFreitas.
Special thanks were also extended to the businesses that provided water, which are Kimberley’s Taxi Service, Ryan’s General Store and Ramsingh’s General Store.
The Regional Education Department, the Traffic Department and Bartica Hospital were also unwavering in offering other services for the event.
