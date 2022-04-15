Govt. engineer estimated $25M to build primary school in Port Kaituma

Latest update April 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council of Region One is planning to construct a primary school in Oronoque, Port Kaituma for an estimated cost of $25,164,850 million. This project, which falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development was recently opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
During the opening, it was revealed that only two contractors had submitted bids for the project. The contractors were International Imports & Supplies who bid $55,120,472 for the project and Caribbean Construction Consultancy & International Supplies who bid $22M lower than the engineer at $2,488,108. It should be noted that this project forms part of the $2 billion budgetary allocation the Region received for its education sector this year. As reported on, in this year’s budget some $4.4 billion was approved for Region One.
Out of that amount, $1.6 billion goes towards its health sector, $651 million for public works projects, $146 million for agriculture and $3906 million for the regional administration and finance. From this year’s budget it was revealed that a sum of $6.6 billion has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities. This would see the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, and the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, which were destroyed by fires last year.
Further, the money will go towards the construction of nursery schools at Hydronie, Haslington and Vryheid Lust and primary schools at Bamia, Amelia’s Ward, Kaikan, Karabairu, Zeelugt and Oronoque.
Also the Kato and the Linden Technical Institute dormitories will be completed in addition to a number of schools and educational facilities that will be rehabilitated and maintained in 2022. At the opening, projects were opened for the construction of a primary school in Kaikan which is estimated to cost $45 million, and a construction of a primary school in Eteringbang which is projected to cost $49 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Regional Democratic Council of Region One
Construction of primary school in Oronoque, Port Kaituma.
Regional Democratic Council of Region Seven
Construction of primary school in Kaikan, Upper Mazaruni.
Construction of primary school at Eteringbang, Upper Cuyuni.
Regional Democratic Council of Region 10
Rehabilitation of Linden Foundation Secondary School.
Construction of teacher’s quarters, 58 Miles, Region 10.
Extension of Linden Foundation Secondary School.
Apr 15, 2022NY Tri State Guyana tour… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – New York Tri State lost their third game in five matches when they suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of a Georgetown...
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – Let me repeat three things for those who love to criticise me. One – I have no formal, legal, financial... more
Kaieteur News – Today is a Good Friday, a Christian holiday which marks the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion some... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]