Govt. engineer estimated $25M to build primary school in Port Kaituma

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council of Region One is planning to construct a primary school in Oronoque, Port Kaituma for an estimated cost of $25,164,850 million. This project, which falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development was recently opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

During the opening, it was revealed that only two contractors had submitted bids for the project. The contractors were International Imports & Supplies who bid $55,120,472 for the project and Caribbean Construction Consultancy & International Supplies who bid $22M lower than the engineer at $2,488,108. It should be noted that this project forms part of the $2 billion budgetary allocation the Region received for its education sector this year. As reported on, in this year’s budget some $4.4 billion was approved for Region One.

Out of that amount, $1.6 billion goes towards its health sector, $651 million for public works projects, $146 million for agriculture and $3906 million for the regional administration and finance. From this year’s budget it was revealed that a sum of $6.6 billion has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities. This would see the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, and the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, which were destroyed by fires last year.

Further, the money will go towards the construction of nursery schools at Hydronie, Haslington and Vryheid Lust and primary schools at Bamia, Amelia’s Ward, Kaikan, Karabairu, Zeelugt and Oronoque.

Also the Kato and the Linden Technical Institute dormitories will be completed in addition to a number of schools and educational facilities that will be rehabilitated and maintained in 2022. At the opening, projects were opened for the construction of a primary school in Kaikan which is estimated to cost $45 million, and a construction of a primary school in Eteringbang which is projected to cost $49 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Regional Democratic Council of Region One

Construction of primary school in Oronoque, Port Kaituma.

Regional Democratic Council of Region Seven

Construction of primary school in Kaikan, Upper Mazaruni.

Construction of primary school at Eteringbang, Upper Cuyuni.

Regional Democratic Council of Region 10

Rehabilitation of Linden Foundation Secondary School.

Construction of teacher’s quarters, 58 Miles, Region 10.

Extension of Linden Foundation Secondary School.