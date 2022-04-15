Good Friday: A story of sacrifice

Kaieteur News – Over two thousand years ago, an ordinary man had the courage and conviction to fulfill his earthly mission. He girded his loins and pushed himself to the extreme in this vale of life. He instilled hope in countless others, he gave inspiration to ordinary men and women who needed something to hold onto. He made regular human beings, many the ordinary fisherfolk, a few with powerful gifts, believe and humble themselves to manifest unshakeable, unbreakable faith. It was in the promises that were held out, the rewards that could be reality, but only if the will was there to carry past whatever was ahead, wherever it was, and beyond whoever stood in the way.

We don’t have to believe one shred of the Christian Way, or of what Good Friday has come to signify, in all of its solemn grandeur, its deep personal appeal. All it takes is a little human commonsense that flows from commonplace reasoning, to discern and appreciate that when we believe in something, when there is something to grasp at, then there are no mountains that can stand in our way for too long. Whether atheist or agnostic (or believer, worshipper, and follower), there are some things in this life that are simply nonnegotiable in the purity of their logic, the power of their presence, the sacred nature of their stirring splendor.

For here it is that we have this contradiction in Guyana, which is lived with by almost all citizens of this blessed land. It is richly blessed by any measurement that could be contemplated, and with that very few would argue, fewer still not find persuasive from overpowering truth. Such is the light from the first parts of Guyanese truth. The other part, the denouncing contradiction, is that despite of our fabulous richness, we are so poor. Perhaps, it could be asserted that it is because of our luscious richness that we are so content to be impoverished of drive and energy and, let it be faced, of the vital spirit that confirms and reconfirms the glorious nature of man.

It is of weak man made fearful by his self-inflicted feebleness, and there is none that has engaged in as much self-destruction as we ourselves. From powerful leaders to poor peasants, and all those in between, we stand as testimonies to what is fragile, what is foolish, what is fearful. Just recently, an emerging leading man on Guyana’s national scene found himself reduced to quibbling over a word. We grope for a speck of understanding as to what the reasons could be for what is nothing but shrinking and retreating, and we come up empty. Shrinking and retreating from saying (saying for a start, not even progressing to doing as yet) what is at the heart of that which is right for the peoples of this land. As we think of this twisting and tossing, we also think of Good Friday today, and question courage, inquire about conviction, and leave the rest to whatever conclusions do come to the poor citizens of this gorgeously rich country.

Similarly, more established national leaders in many local spheres are pictures of the rawest cowardice, the greatest abandonment, the swiftest surrender. This is even before there is any position of confrontation from external sources present, alien creatures now locally resident. And once again, we think of Good Friday, and all that went into that hour of great sacrifice, the supreme self-sacrifice, that men still talk about in awe today. It was that one man could have stood up and changed the world, and he didn’t even have a sword or a shield. He did not need them, the breastplate of his armour was good enough, for it was right, what was just.

Perhaps, we can all learn something from those human instincts that swirl within, which never die, no matter how unconquerable the odds look, how impregnable the forces appear. This must be the strength of our resolve this Good Friday, hose other days ahead. Somehow, we must find it, somewhere from deep inside such strength and resolve must come to us, flow over us. Then, we will live Good Friday, lead the way for others to follow.