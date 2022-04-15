Fully vaccinated man succumbs to COVID-19

Latest update April 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality is that of a fully vaccinated 76-year-old man from Region Three who died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry in its dashboard stated that within the last assessed 24-hour period, health officials have recorded nine new infections in the country. The new cases which bring the total number of confirmed cases to 63,358 were detected in Region Four which recorded six new cases, and Regions Two, Three and Nine which recorded one each.
The dashboard data shows that one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 24 are quarantined institutionally and 89 in home isolation. Additionally, in the last 24hours, six persons have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recovery to 62,030.

