Fully vaccinated man succumbs to COVID-19

Latest update April 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality is that of a fully vaccinated 76-year-old man from Region Three who died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry in its dashboard stated that within the last assessed 24-hour period, health officials have recorded nine new infections in the country. The new cases which bring the total number of confirmed cases to 63,358 were detected in Region Four which recorded six new cases, and Regions Two, Three and Nine which recorded one each.
The dashboard data shows that one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 24 are quarantined institutionally and 89 in home isolation. Additionally, in the last 24hours, six persons have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recovery to 62,030.
Apr 15, 2022NY Tri State Guyana tour… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – New York Tri State lost their third game in five matches when they suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of a Georgetown...
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – Let me repeat three things for those who love to criticise me. One – I have no formal, legal, financial... more
Kaieteur News – Today is a Good Friday, a Christian holiday which marks the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion some... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]