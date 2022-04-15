Fifties from Mohabir and Adams spur GCA U17s to 4-Wkt win

NY Tri State Guyana tour…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – New York Tri State lost their third game in five matches when they suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of a Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) U-17 side at DCC ground in Queenstown.

At a club which produced West Indies’ first ever winning Captain, Maurice Fernandes, Lance Gibbs, Clive Lloyd, Roy Fredericks, Roger Harper and Travis Dowlin, GCA made 151-6 in 40 overs in reply to the NY Tri state 149 all out in 40.4 overs.

In ideal conditions for cricket on a small ground with a fast outfield and good track the visitors slipped to 27-3 before Skipper Utkarsh Shrivastava, arguably the most technical correct batter in the USA based team, again failed to convert a good start into substantial score when he was caught and bowled by Brandon Henry for 38 from 84 balls with three fours.

But despite an unbeaten 46 from 51 balls with six fours and a six from Adil Shivakumar only Ruhan Swar, the leading run scorer on tour, was the only other batter to reach double figures in a strange batting order as extras contributed 25 to the total.

Dave Mohabir took 3-19, while he was supported by Henry (2-14) for the GCA line-up who recovered from 38-4 after Ansh Rai, the leading wicket taker for the tourists, ripped out the top order to finish with 4-17 from 10 overs of left arm spin which befuddled the batters.

Ria, who opened the bowling with lively Anirudh Bolisetty (0-21 from 8 overs) had Jaden Dowlin the son of former West Indies batter, stumped for a duck, bowled Kishawn Silas (9), had Ryan Latif (1) caught before having Emmanuel Lewis (0) stumped.

Mohabir who made 56 from 84 balls with six boundaries and Adams, whose 53 lasted 89 balls and included eight fours then joined forces to stage ‘operation rebuild’.

Mohabir followed his good bowling by adding 105 with Shiloh Adams for the fifth wicket before they were both dismissed in the space of two runs with victory two runs away.

NY Tri State will play their final game at DCC when face a GCA U-17 team in a two-day on Saturday and Sunday.