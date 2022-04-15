Dead dolphins surface in Leguan, Alness

On April 14, every year World Dolphin’s Day is observed and on Thursday two pictures surfaced of dolphins’ carcasses.Dolphins are cetacean mammals that belong to the same family as whales and porpoises. They are also one of the most intelligent and friendly mammals in the world.In fact, they are extremely social and friendly beings, love company and have an acute sense of hearing. Dolphins can hear many more frequencies than adult humans. Dolphins can be found in many parts of the world although they prefer shallow waters.Notably, dolphin numbers are at risk of endangerment due to poaching and hunting. Global warming and climate change are also causing many dolphins to die. In 2009, the American documentary film “Cove” directed by National Geographic Photographer Louie Psihoyos brought to light the many atrocities associated with dolphin hunting practices in Japan. The film won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2010, and helped spread awareness of dolphin hunting and how this affects their numbers.On Thursday, local environmentalist, Annette Arjoon, in a Facebook post shared two pictures depicting two dolphin carcasses. Arjoon stated in her Facebook post, “Today is world dolphin day. These two carcasses were reported by citizens in Alness Region 6 and Leguan Region 2.”As such, Kaieteur News contacted Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), senior environmental officer, Aretha Forde, who stated that the agency is aware of the two incidents and that a probe has been launched.However, she noted, that while the EPA has dispatched teams to the area where the dead dolphins were spotted, she pointed out that EPA’s team has not located the carcasses as yet.