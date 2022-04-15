Competition set for Buxton ground Sunday

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football

– Last two days of tourney set for April 24 and May 1

Kaieteur News – Football fans on the East Coast can look forward to a healthy serving of football action on Sunday when the Buxton ground comes alive with competition in the Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament.

Teams are in the hunt for the few remaining quarterfinal places and the contests promises to be intense. Sunday’s play at Buxton commences from 6:00pm with New Amsterdam coming up against Turkeyen. That will be followed by Airy Hall facing City Strikers then Tucville oppose Smyth Town and Timehri battle Mahaicony in the preliminary matches.

Following those games, the winners collide for a place in the quarters. Two key games will close out the night with Friendship Front colliding with Road Warriors and BV opposing Bourda All Stars with the winners securing places in the quarterfinals.

Following further changes to the fixtures on the original programme due to an unforeseen circumstance, organizer and former national footballer and coach, Lennox Arthur, has fixed games for the Den Amstel next Sunday April 24 from 2:00pm when the tournament continues. Pouderoyen are down to face Stewartville, Sara Lodge challenge Back Street Kings, Den Amstel battle Uitvlugt and West Side Spartan tangle with Bagotville. The winners will collide after to claim their quarterfinal spot.

Arthur informed that the grand finale is set for May 1 at Buxton with the quarters, semis and finale to close the curtains on this 2022 edition of the Mayor’s Cup in honour of current Mayor of Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine.

Several leading footballers are expected to be on show and among them are Gregory Richardson, Jamaal Harvey, Ryan Hackett, Jeremy Garnett and Delon Lanferman.

Haslington and Sparta Boss were the early teams through to the quarterfinals and a keen battle is promised Sunday and next Sunday April 24 for the remaining places in the quarters.

Maggie’s has joined the list of sponsors which include: IPA, DDL, Digicel, Johil, John Fernandes, General Equipment, Busta, GTT, Namilco, Macorp, New Thriving, Sattar Gafoor, B. Megan, Pritipaul Singh, Ready Mix, Eddie Bobcat, Silvie’s, Caribbean Containers, E Networks, Super Bet, Cummings Electrical, China Trading, Dave Lumber yard, Schlumberger, Maggie’s, Pure Diamond, Gold Target Exports and CIDI. Arthur has expressed heartfelt gratitude to them for their assistance.

The teams are battling for attractive prize money and the respective trophies with a first prize of $600,000, second prize $300,000, third $200,000 and fourth $100,000 on offer. Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company is the sponsor for the winning purse of $600,000.

The rules governing the tournament includes the no offside rule and teams are allowed five substitutions. The games are of two 20-minute halves for a 40-minute duration. The tournament is a straight knockout one with no extra time being played. A tie at the end of regulation would result in the teams dueling in the dreaded sudden death penalty shootout.

All other FIFA rules apply and the Referee is the sole authority of these games. Teams showing up late beyond a reasonable time determined by the organisers will be disqualified and their game forfeited via the walkover route.