Biker charged for causing death of Sophia schoolgirl

Kaieteur News – The 21-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in the tragic accident on Sunday which claimed the life of Makida Quick, a former student of Tucville Secondary School, was on Wednesday charged for causing death by dangerous driving.

Making his first court appearance was Glenton Redmond of 1584 E Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool.

Redmond pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on April, 10, 2022 while on E Field main access road in Sophia, he drove motorcycle CK 7840 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 14-year-old Quick, formerly of Lot 668 D Field Sophia.

Redmond who will return to court on June, 8, was released on $600,000 bail. Kaieteur News had reported that on the day in question sometime around noon, Quick and her younger sister were on their way to their grandfather’s residence, which is located in the same area when she met her demise. The two were travelling separately on their bicycles when the accident occurred.

Police in a report stated Quick was riding, south along the eastern side of the main access road, when a motorcycle, CK 7840, driven by Redmond, crashed into her. The police revealed that the 21-year-old motorcyclist was speeding in the same direction. He was allegedly doing a stunt when he lost control and collided with the teen.

As a result of the collision, Quick was flung some distance in the air before falling into a nearby drain, while Redmond fell onto the roadway. They were both picked up in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where the young girl was pronounced dead on arrival. The motorcyclist, who police suspect is not the holder of a provisional or driver’s licence, was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment under police guard.

In an interview with this publication on Monday, the dead teen’s mother, Melissa Vossey said Quick is now the second child she has lost in just under three years. She said that back in 2019 her eldest child, Olijah Chesney, a former Guyana Defence Force rank, was murdered during the course of a robbery.

The grieving woman said that on Sunday, the sister, who was with Quick at the time of the accident, had visited the grandfather earlier that day and the man had requested to see Quick because he had not seen her recently. The woman stated that she had just reached home from work that day when she heard about the accident. What was related to the woman was that her daughter was standing on the corner of the road with her bicycle waiting for the motorcyclist to finish doing his “stunts” before she continued her journey.

“The boy was lying on his motorbike while riding when he knock she down,” Vossey related. She said her daughter, as a result of the accident, suffered a broken neck and leg, among other injuries. The woman described her daughter as a jovial and mannerly person.