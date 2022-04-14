Swar’s 3rd consecutive fifty power visitors’

NY Tri State Guyana tour…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – On the back of a third consecutive fifty from Ruhan Swar and impressive bowling from pacer Anirudh Bolisetty and left arm spinner Ansh Rai, the touring New York Tri State romped to a seven-wicket win over a U-17 Combined at Evereston another day blessed with glorious sunshine yesterday.

One of two venues used in the last U-19 World Cup and one of three grounds that have hosted First-Class in the City, the track favoured spin and the outfield was fast but the host team failed to justify their decision to bat first.

The combined unit, which included West Indies U-19 player Isaiah Thorne and West Indies U-16 player Ramnauth Rampertab, were bowled out for 114 in 31.4 overs.

Number eight batter Tomani Caesar hit three fours and three sixes in his 63-ball 51 but only Kevin Kesten (17) of the other batters reached 15.

Bolisetty took 4-30 while Rai supported with 3-27 for NY Tri State who responded with 118-3 in 26.5 overs with 16-year-old Swar following up his 58 in Berbice and 67 at Bourda with a magnificent unbeaten 76 from 82 balls, decorated with nine fours and a six.

Alvin Sammy, the only Guyanese in a team of players of Indian decent, hit a boundary in a carefully constructed undefeated 24 from 54 balls to see the North American based team to their second win in four matches. Rampertab had 2-17.

With a strong Breeze blowing from the Atlantic Ocean, less than 100 meters from the Northern Sightscreen, the home side had a horrendous start.

Ria, extracting prodigious turn, got rid of Rampertab (0), while Bolisetty removed Romeo Deonarain for a duck and Sachin Balgobin (4).

Kesten hit a four and six as he counter-attacked before Ria with his flowing locks blowing in wind, had him stumped to leave the Combined side on 24-4.

They never recovered and slumped to 26-6 as four wickets tumbled for two runs.

Caesar continued to play his shots and clobbered Ria onto the Sightscreen at the Carifesta Avenue end but his fight ended when Bolisetty, in his second spell, orchestrated his demise at 109-9 after he had shared in small partnerships with Thorne (11) and Gavin Kisten (10).

When the tourists began their chase, the left-handed Tanish Dongre got going with a couple of elegant cover drives before he departed for 12 at 27-1.

Rampertab removed two batters for ducks and at 39-3 the game was in the balance before the level headed Sammy joined the dominant Swar to see their team easily across the finish line.

Today at DCC, the NY Tri State unit oppose the GCA U-17s before the tour concludes with a two-day game on Saturday and Sunday at DCC.