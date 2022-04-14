Latest update April 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Swar’s 3rd consecutive fifty power visitors’

Apr 14, 2022 Sports

NY Tri State Guyana tour…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – On the back of a third consecutive fifty from Ruhan Swar and impressive bowling from pacer Anirudh Bolisetty and left arm spinner Ansh Rai, the touring New York Tri State romped to a seven-wicket win over a U-17 Combined at Evereston another day blessed with glorious sunshine yesterday.

Tomani Caesar deposits Ansh Rai for six at Everest during his 51 as both players had good performances. (Sean Devers photo)

One of two venues used in the last U-19 World Cup and one of three grounds that have hosted First-Class in the City, the track favoured spin and the outfield was fast but the host team failed to justify their decision to bat first.
The combined unit, which included West Indies U-19 player Isaiah Thorne and West Indies U-16 player Ramnauth Rampertab, were bowled out for 114 in 31.4 overs.
Number eight batter Tomani Caesar hit three fours and three sixes in his 63-ball 51 but only Kevin Kesten (17) of the other batters reached 15.
Bolisetty took 4-30 while Rai supported with 3-27 for NY Tri State who responded with 118-3 in 26.5 overs with 16-year-old Swar following up his 58 in Berbice and 67 at Bourda with a magnificent unbeaten 76 from 82 balls, decorated with nine fours and a six.

Aniruth Bolisetty had 4-30 for the visitors at Everest yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Alvin Sammy, the only Guyanese in a team of players of Indian decent, hit a boundary in a carefully constructed undefeated 24 from 54 balls to see the North American based team to their second win in four matches. Rampertab had 2-17.
With a strong Breeze blowing from the Atlantic Ocean, less than 100 meters from the Northern Sightscreen, the home side had a horrendous start.
Ria, extracting prodigious turn, got rid of Rampertab (0), while Bolisetty removed Romeo Deonarain for a duck and Sachin Balgobin (4).
Kesten hit a four and six as he counter-attacked before Ria with his flowing locks blowing in wind, had him stumped to leave the Combined side on 24-4.
They never recovered and slumped to 26-6 as four wickets tumbled for two runs.

The consistent Swar gathers on side runs during his accomplished unbeaten 76. (Sean Devers photo)

Caesar continued to play his shots and clobbered Ria onto the Sightscreen at the Carifesta Avenue end but his fight ended when Bolisetty, in his second spell, orchestrated his demise at 109-9 after he had shared in small partnerships with Thorne (11) and Gavin Kisten (10).
When the tourists began their chase, the left-handed Tanish Dongre got going with a couple of elegant cover drives before he departed for 12 at 27-1.
Rampertab removed two batters for ducks and at 39-3 the game was in the balance before the level headed Sammy joined the dominant Swar to see their team easily across the finish line.
Today at DCC, the NY Tri State unit oppose the GCA U-17s before the tour concludes with a two-day game on Saturday and Sunday at DCC.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Swar’s 3rd consecutive fifty power visitors’

Swar’s 3rd consecutive fifty power visitors’

Apr 14, 2022

NY Tri State Guyana tour… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – On the back of a third consecutive fifty from Ruhan Swar and impressive bowling from pacer Anirudh Bolisetty and left arm spinner...
Read More
Singh Hardware and General Store cycle road race set for Sunday

Singh Hardware and General Store cycle road race...

Apr 14, 2022

NY Tri State donate shirts to GCU&SA

NY Tri State donate shirts to GCU&SA

Apr 14, 2022

AX Galaxy, Rivers View, Lazio & Potaro Strikers to clash tonight

AX Galaxy, Rivers View, Lazio & Potaro...

Apr 14, 2022

MCYS swimming programme underway

MCYS swimming programme underway

Apr 14, 2022

Patentia Pros win P&P Insurance Tapeball Competition

Patentia Pros win P&P Insurance Tapeball...

Apr 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]