Singh Hardware and General Store cycle road race set for Sunday

Apr 14, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Singh Hardware and General Store of Canal Number Two, cycle road race, is set for Sunday on the West Demerara.

The event, which is being orgnaised by team Coco’s, covers 50 miles and will commence at Schoonord and proceed to Parika and return to the point of origin for the finish.
Action commences at 08:00hrs and over $200,000 in prizes will be at stake.
The categories to be contested are; male and female Open, veterans and juniors.

 

