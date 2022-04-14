Patentia Pros win P&P Insurance Tapeball Competition

Kaieteur News – The P&P Insurance Brokers Tapeball Super 6 overs Knockout Tournament saw Patentia Pros power their way to the title after a spectacular win against the La Bonne Intention side (LBI) Go Getters, to secure the winning incentives.

LBI had the opportunity to take strike first and pressed to 80 – 5 in six overs. The target of 81 did not trouble the eventual victor at all since they raced to 84 – 4 in 5.1 overs, to claim the victory at D’Urban Park.

The eight team tournament saw Patentia defeat Vreed-en-Hoop Kings, Texila University got past AW&HW Engineering School, Lincoln University edged out Brickdam Boys and LBI got the better of GTI.

In the semi-final round, Patentia defeated Texila University, while LBI sank Lincoln University.

As far as individual prizes go, Kishan Ramdeen won a prize for the best catch of the competition, while Deo Singh of Patentia and Domeneeh Wills of Brickdam shared the honours for Outstanding All-Round Performance in the competition.

The event was organised by the Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee and the HFBC. It was coordinated by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis.