NY Tri State donate shirts to GCU&SA

Apr 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – Vice President of the Georgetown Cricket Umpires & Scorers’ Association (GCU&SA) Rayan Banwarie, on behalf of the GCU&SA, thanked the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) and the New York Tri State for the donation of the umpire’s shirts.
He stated that the donation was timely and highlights the excellent working relationship between the GCU&SA and GCA, who facilitated the donation.
“Umpires play a critical role in ensuring the game of cricket is played within the laws and spirit of the game and the donation will go a far way in ensuring this mandate is continued in addition to ensuring that umpires who officiate in GCA cricket tournaments are uniformed,” said Banwarie who is wildly regarded as Guyana’s best young Umpire.
He closed by wishing the New York Tri-State team the best during their visit to Guyana.
Barbadian King, who presented the shirts to Banwarie at the GCC ground where the NY Tri lost to a GCA U-17 team on Tuesday, said the NY Tri State was happy to contribute to the Georgetown Umpires since on many occasions Umpires don’t get the recognition they deserve. (Sean Devers)
