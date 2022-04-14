Miner stabbed to death following row over woman

Latest update April 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A drinking session between two co-workers ended deadly on Wednesday, after one allegedly fatally stabbed the other following an argument over a woman.
The dead man has been identified as 29-year-old Roy Harry, a miner of Wauna, Mabaruma, North West District (NWD).
Police in Region One stated that around 05:50hrs Wednesday, they received a phone call about a stabbing incident that occurred at Reserve Baramita, NWD between 03:00hrs and 04:00hrs that same day, in which the victim was seriously injured by the suspect, who is a co-worker from Moruca, NWD.
According to police reports, information received revealed that Harry and the suspect, who is a 21-year-old worked at the same mining camp. They were reportedly imbibing alcohol at New Star Backdam in Reserve, Baramita when a misunderstanding over a female acquaintance ensued.
Following the misunderstanding, reports are that the two left together for their mining camp and thereafter got into another argument, which resulted in the suspect allegedly assaulting the victim and stabbing him with a knife. Police reported that earlier yesterday morning sometime around 04:00 hours, the suspect related the situation to another co-worker, Michael Green, a 48-year-old mechanic of No.53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. After relating the incident to Green, the suspect then left the camp claiming that he was going to the police station to report the matter.
After hearing of the incident, Green immediately rushed over to the camp and made checks for Harry where he observed him lying motionless on the ground with what appears to be a stab wound to his chest. Green then reported the matter to the police, via telephone.
Ranks of the Baramita Police Station were immediately deployed to the location to conduct an investigation. At around 08:00 hrs, the suspect was seen walking along a trail at Reserve, Baramita that was not leading to the police station.
The man was subsequently arrested and is in custody at Baramita Police Station assisting with the investigation. Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, one of dead man’s close relatives stated that Harry who has been in the backdam for sometime had plans of coming home for Easter. The young man stated that his cousin was coming home to finish off the final set of works on his home. Harry, who is the breadwinner for his family, leaves to mourn two daughters. He was described as a very funny and jovial person.
