Linkage between incredible hypocrisy and sex appeal

Kaieteur News – My suspicion and rejection of organisations which claim they want a Guyana of equality, respect for the rule of law, fair government, justice for the poor and powerless, and professional service to ordinary people have always been premised on the duplicity of these organisations.

They just do not show any interest when it comes to violations against ordinary citizens who have no well placed voices to speak on their behalf. I lived in this country all my life and I have seen the ruthless hypocrisy of these people. They display their energy when the issue brings publicity.

Many organisations are formed in this country purporting to speak for the citizens but their choices are selective and their interest is one of convenience. It was former Speaker of the Guyana Parliament, Mr. Ralph Ramkarran, who pointed out in his analysis of civil society in Guyana in his Stabroek News column that there are useful areas that groups can become active to bring relief to citizens.

A particular choice of words was extremely interesting. He wrote: “(these) bodies can play a major role in improving Guyanese life, not only in areas of transparency and accountability but in other areas not having as much sex appeal.” What does he mean by “sex appeal?”

The word I have been using for decades in my condemnation of these organisations that mean the same thing as sex appeal is “publicity.” I was relieved when Mr. Ramkarran penned his analysis because I was now not alone in my constant criticism. The areas Mr. Ramkaran suggested that organisation can be useful are traffic madness, alcohol abuse, etc.

What we find is that organisations are looking for issues that carry sex appeal (publicity) and the crucial dimensions of miserable life in Guyana are ignored. So we have this group or that group that wants to have dialogue with the government on this and that policy. They want meetings with this and that minister. They want documents on this and that project. They issue press releases on the things they have complained about.

What about their interest in the violations that occur daily in the lives of ordinary folks? Do you read their press releases on these matters? You don’t because fighting for the ordinary person has no sex appeal. A labourer wrote a public letter for his severance pay from the National Parks Commission. Has any NGO taken up this injustice? The answer is a resounding no.

For two consecutive days, letters of violations were highlighted in the media. Were press releases by our “dedicated,” “faithful,” “patriotic” NGOs sent to the media on behalf of the victims? The answer is a reverberating no. And why not? There is no publicity (sex appeal) to be gained.

One letter describes the inability of a citizen to obtain a vehicle document from the GRA. The citizen said on presenting himself for his document, he was told to come back the next day and that is the mode the GRA has placed him in for weeks. Another letter is from one of the highest religious figures of the land – Swami Aksharananda.

The Hindu priest has made a formidable and legally implicating accusation against a public official that he named. He actually quoted from the person. The accused has not responded and we only have the Swami’s version. If the Swami is right, then the so-called organisations, NGOs and the usual suspects that write letters with 40 signatures must now prove to the people of this country that they are not only highlighting issues that have sex appeal.

The Swami wrote that the official arrived at the stipulated time to oversee a cremation at 2PM but because the family was late, the gentleman, according to the Hindu priest, was annoyed and postponed the process by an hour. Again, I repeat we have only the priest’s description. But if he is right, then one question we must ask ourselves.

Here is that question – why people would want to write letters to the newspapers with 40 signatures; why would groups claim that they want good governance so they write ministers of the government to complain; why would organisations issue press releases about governmental behaviour and all of these folks simply refuse to take up the humiliating plights that ordinary people face?

The answer lies in the words of one of Guyana’s famous politicians – Ralph Ramkarran. I will quote Mr. Ramkarran again and remind you that as you read his words, they did not come from Frederick Kissoon: “(these) bodies can play a major role in improving Guyanese life, not only in areas of transparency and accountability but in other areas not having as much sex appeal.”