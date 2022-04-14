Latest update April 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kallicharran & friends provide cricket shoes for U-15s

Apr 14, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana and West Indies ‘A’ leg spinning all-rounder Derek Kallicharran and friends Sohan Beer, Ramjit Singh, Shazam Hussein, Raj Rai, Tony Kallicharran, Krishna Kallicharran, Kumar Dindyal, Shanon Raghunath, Sean Bahadur and John Harihar, all former members of the Richmond Hill Vikings Cricket Club of New York, came up with US$600.

Sohan Beer left handing over their contribution to Anil Beharry.

The money will be used to purchase cricket shoes for 10 U-15 players who are expected to participate in the upcoming GCB Inter County U-15 Cricket Competition. Players from all three counties will benefit.
The players will be vying for places in the national team that will play in the Regional U-15 Tournament to be held later in the year.
Eight players are already identified namely; Romario Ramdihol, Vishal Williams, Gavin Kristen, Henrique Mickle, Nicholas Lovell, Elisha Ramdat, Christopher Williams and Earo Benjamin. One of the players is an orphan.

Kallicharran pulls for four on his List A debut against Jamaica at Bourda.

Sohan Beer, currently on vacation, represented the group and presented the cash to former BCB Executive and current GCB Executive, Anil Beharry.
Beharry, an Ex Berbice Inter-County left-hander, was high in praise for the timely assistance to these young and talented players who were carefully selected. He added that he is happy to facilitate this initiative and is certain that the cricket shoes will go a long way in helping these aspiring players to achieve their dream.
Beharry thanked Kallicharran and team on behalf of the players and is confident that a new breed of cricketers will emerge and will help Guyana and West Indies cricket return to its rightful place.
Special mention of the role Derek Kallicharran, who captured 98 First-Class wickets, played in mobilizing the funds was made.
Beer in response said, that he is happy to be part of such a noble idea that was conceptualized by Kallicharran in collaboration with Beharry.
He also mentioned that this is the first of more things to come and is especially pleased that a child who is an orphan is the recipient of one cricket shoe. He further encouraged the players to be focus and discipline at all times. The cricket shoes will be distributed shortly. (Sean Devers)

 

 

