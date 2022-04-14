Hetmyer presented with gear by parent of NY Tri State player

Kaieteur News – On Sunday at the Chesney cricket Ground in Corentyne Berbice, Leroy Sammy, the dad of one of the members of touring New York Tri State U-17 Cricket team presented a bat and pair batting gloves to Adrian Hetmyer.

The 13-year-old right-hander, who hitthree centuries in four innings, is the son of former Guyana U-19 batter Seon Hetymer and the nephew of West Indies batter Shimron Hetymer.

Sammy, a Guyanese who now resides in the USA along with former Guyana pacer Coach Linden Fraser are the only two Guyanese in a team comprising sons Indian-Americans, said he has heard many good things aboutthe young Hetymer and decided to donate the gear to him.

Adrian thanked Sammy for his kind gesture and promised to use to the gear to make many runs for Berbice in upcoming U-15 Inter-County tournament and for Guyana in the regional competition if selected.

The Berbice U-15 team the first practice match on Sunday against the New York Tri State team as they intensify their preparations for the inter-county tournament.

Berbice are the only team that has been picked for the Inter-County tournament. (Sean Devers)