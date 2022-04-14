GCA holds indoor programme on Saturday at MYO

Kaieteur News – The Cricket Development Committee (CDC) of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will be conducting a Coaches education development training session on Saturday 16 April 2022 at the MYO board room commencing at 10:00hrs.

This 2-hour session will focus on:

1. The alignment between Strength and Conditioning in planning the training progression of players.

2. The utilisation of Data Analytics that is available on the GCA Cricclubs online Scoring platform to enhance the training and development of cricketers.

The sessions will be facilitated by Physiotherapist and Strength/Conditioning Coach Neil Barry Jr. Roger Harper and Neil Barry Sr.

The session is open to all coaches and net session leaders attached to GCA clubs.

Registration can be done with GCA competitions committee chairman Shaun Massiah on 616-7240. (Sean Devers)