Latest update April 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA holds indoor programme on Saturday at MYO

Apr 14, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Cricket Development Committee (CDC) of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will be conducting a Coaches education development training session on Saturday 16 April 2022 at the MYO board room commencing at 10:00hrs.

Roger Harper and Neil Barry Snr

This 2-hour session will focus on:
1. The alignment between Strength and Conditioning in planning the training progression of players.
2. The utilisation of Data Analytics that is available on the GCA Cricclubs online Scoring platform to enhance the training and development of cricketers.
The sessions will be facilitated by Physiotherapist and Strength/Conditioning Coach Neil Barry Jr. Roger Harper and Neil Barry Sr.
The session is open to all coaches and net session leaders attached to GCA clubs.
Registration can be done with GCA competitions committee chairman Shaun Massiah on 616-7240. (Sean Devers)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Swar’s 3rd consecutive fifty power visitors’

Swar’s 3rd consecutive fifty power visitors’

Apr 14, 2022

NY Tri State Guyana tour… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – On the back of a third consecutive fifty from Ruhan Swar and impressive bowling from pacer Anirudh Bolisetty and left arm spinner...
Read More
Singh Hardware and General Store cycle road race set for Sunday

Singh Hardware and General Store cycle road race...

Apr 14, 2022

NY Tri State donate shirts to GCU&SA

NY Tri State donate shirts to GCU&SA

Apr 14, 2022

AX Galaxy, Rivers View, Lazio & Potaro Strikers to clash tonight

AX Galaxy, Rivers View, Lazio & Potaro...

Apr 14, 2022

MCYS swimming programme underway

MCYS swimming programme underway

Apr 14, 2022

Patentia Pros win P&P Insurance Tapeball Competition

Patentia Pros win P&P Insurance Tapeball...

Apr 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]