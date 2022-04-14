Covid claims another life; nine new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – After reporting its last COVID-19 death on March 15, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday revealed that an unvaccinated 90-year-old woman from Region Four is now the country’s latest fatality. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,227.

The Ministry via its updated dashboard stated that within the last 24hour period they have recorded nine new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,349.

The dashboard data shows that one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), seven persons are in institutional isolation, 90 are in home isolation and 20 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 62,024 persons have recovered from the virus.

