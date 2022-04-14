Covid claims another life; nine new cases recorded

Latest update April 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – After reporting its last COVID-19 death on March 15, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday revealed that an unvaccinated 90-year-old woman from Region Four is now the country’s latest fatality. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,227.
The Ministry via its updated dashboard stated that within the last 24hour period they have recorded nine new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,349.
The dashboard data shows that one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), seven persons are in institutional isolation, 90 are in home isolation and 20 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 62,024 persons have recovered from the virus.
Apr 14, 2022NY Tri State Guyana tour… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – On the back of a third consecutive fifty from Ruhan Swar and impressive bowling from pacer Anirudh Bolisetty and left arm spinner...
Apr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – My suspicion and rejection of organisations which claim they want a Guyana of equality, respect for... more
Berbicians are not easily fooled. They know that not much will come of those plans which the government is laying... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]