19-yr-old teacher stabbed to death by boyfriend

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old teacher was on Tuesday stabbed to death by her boyfriend at their Craig East Bank Demerara home, police have confirmed.

Dead is Shenese Walks, of Lot 311 Craig Public Road. According to police reports, the alleged murder reportedly occurred between 15:30 hours on Tuesday and 11:45 hours on Wednesday.

Reports are that the now dead woman and the suspect lived together. It was reported to police that they allegedly had a misunderstanding on Tuesday about 15:30 hours. The woman at the time, the police report stated had armed herself with a knife when the suspect tried to take the knife from her and reportedly stabbed her to the left side of her neck.

The suspect reportedly became afraid, secured the house and went away. On Wednesday, around 08:00hrs police said, the suspect contacted his brother and told him what had transpired. The suspect’s brother along with an aunt escorted him to the Grove Police Station where he was handed over to the police where the matter was reported. Police stated after that, ranks along with the suspect visited the scene, where the deceased was observed dressed in a white stripe top with long blue pants, lying on her back, beside a bed with a knife stuck in the left side neck.

The woman’s body was removed subsequently and taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. The 21-year-old suspect is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.